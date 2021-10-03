Punjab’s Ganemat pairs up with Raiza, Areeba to win gold

A day after she won the silver medal in the women’s skeet event at ISSF Junior World Championship at Lima in Peru, 20-year-old Punjab shooter Ganemat Sekhon paired up with Raiza Dhillon and Areeba Khan to claim the women’s skeet team gold in the championships on Friday night. Sekhon, who is a student of SD College, Sector 32, had claimed the silver medal in the women’s skeet event on Thursday night and Friday’s team medal meant that Sekhon now has three medals in Junior World Championships in her junior career. While Sekhon was competing in her last junior tournament, she termed the team gold medal as a motivating feeling for her.

“The silver medal in the individual category helped my confidence a lot before the team event. The conditions were bit better as compared to Thursday, when the conditions were windy during the individual final. The Italian team is always a strong competitor in the skeet events and to win the team gold medal with a win over the Italians is always a special feeling for all three of us,” shared Sekhon.

While Sekhon had finished fourth in the qualification in the individual event before winning the silver medal, Dhillon had finished sixth in qualification while Khan had finished eighth in the qualification in the individual category on Thursday. The Indian women’s team comprising of Sekhon, Dhillon and Khan finished second in qualification with a combined score of 457 out of 525 while the Italian team comprising of Damiana Paolacci, Giada Longhi and Sara Bongini topped the qualification with a combined score of 460. With each member of the Indian team shooting seven rounds of 25 shots each, Sekhon shot a score of 155 out of 175 with Dhillon shooting 152 and Khan shooting a score of 150. In the gold medal match, Dhillon and Khan shot a perfect five in each of the first two series with Sekhon shooting two shots per series but the team’s total exceeded Italian team’s score in the first two series and the Indian team took a 4-0 lead. In the third series, Khan shot one target with Dhillon shooting three targets and Sekhon shooting two targets. With the Italian team managing a combined five targets in the third series, the Indian team won the series to win the match 6-0 to claim the gold. “I started the team qualification with a perfect 25 series and it gave me a lot of confidence. Even though I had a poor series of 19 in the second series, the 23 score in the third series and 24 in the last series in qualification apart from good shooting by Raiza and Areeba helped us finish second in qualification. With the new format of the final, we knew that it can be anybody’s game in the final and we are glad that we secured a win against the Italians,” shared Sekhon.

Sekhon had earlier paired up with Darshana Rathore and Saniya Sheikh to win the women’s team bronze medal in Asian Championship in Doha in 2019. Earlier this year, Selhon had paired up with Angad Vir Bajwa to claim the mixed team gold medal in the ISSF World Cup in Delhi.

The Indian junior men’s team comprising of Rajveer Gill, Ayush rudraraju and Abhay Singh Sekhon claimed the bronze medal with a 6-0 win over Turkey in the bronze-medal match.