Punjab’s first coronavirus patient tests negative, but two fresh cases take total to 33

Apart from that, 91 new passengers have been kept under surveillance for the disease by UT authorities, taking the total number of passengers under surveillance to 363.

Punjab’s first coronavirus patient, an Italy-returned NRI, was Thursday found negative for the infection following a fresh test even as the state reported two new COVID-19 cases, both women, taking its tally of positive cases to 33.

Out of two new cases, one is from Nawanshahr, which has been the epicenter of coronavirus cases in Punjab, and the other belongs to Jalandhar. The patient from Jalandhar is being treated at a Ludhiana hospital. In Punjab, so far 722 samples have been collected and the results of 376 are awaited.

Nawanshahr

In Nawanshahr, a 73–year-old woman of Pathlava village tested positive. She is the mother of the village Sarpanch, who had tested positive three days back. The Sarpanch was in contact with the 70-year-old deceased man of Pathlava, who is so far Punjab’s only COVID-19 casualty.

On Thursday, health teams collected 133 samples from various villages in the district, said Deputy Commissioner, Vinay Bublani. 114 samples were collected on Wednesday.

Also, a police patrol team has been deployed for a cluster of 10 villages each so as to keep a watch on the villagers visiting each other’s houses.

Jalandhar

In a statement Thursday, Ludhiana’s Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) has confirmed that one positive case of COVID19 from Jaladhar is undergoing treatment there. The patient, a 72- year-old woman from Jalandhar, was admitted to the special COVID-19 isolation ward on March 21. She tested positive on Thursday. She had first complained of cough, fever, and breathlessness on March 16 and was diagnosed with pneumonia later. The 72-year-old is currently on medication with non-invasive ventilation.

While CMC&H in its statement said that the woman had no recent travel history abroad and was a case of community transmission, the medical bulletin by the Punjab Health and Family Welfare Department said that she did have a travel history. District health authorities in Jalandhar said that were yet to verify details in the matter.

Meanwhile, according to Civil Hospital, Jalandhar she had attended an annual religious function at one Swarup Ashram held from March 10 to 12 in city’s Nijatam Nagar area. The function was attended by several NRIs also, said health Officials.

Entire Nijatam Nagar was sealed by Jalandhar administration on Thursday. Door-to-door health screening of the residents here is currently underway.

Hoshiarpur

In Hoshiarpur, two samples of an 85-year-old and a 95-year-old were taken. Results for both are still awaited.

Ludhiana

All samples of close contacts of first positive patient from Ludhiana have tested negative. This was revealed by Ludhiana DC Pardeep Aggarwal. Ludhiana’s first COVID-19 patient had tested positive on March 25 and she is admitted in a private hospital. Meanwhile, two doctors, a doctor’s wife, son had tested negative Wednesday itself. In addition to this, patient’s husband and son had also tested negative. On Thursday, her three servants and two drivers tested negative. So far, health authorities have not given any details as to who all she met before reaching out to the doctors. She has no recent travel history. However, she runs a boutique in Gurdev Nagar and one of her client had come from Spain recently. Details of this particular client were not revealed by the health authorities.

Amritsar

Punjab’s first coronavirus patient, an Italy-returned NRI, has been found negative for the infection following a fresh test and will soon be discharged. He was found positive for the infection after returning from Italy early this month and was later shifted to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here.

Civil Surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal said the patient has shown significant improvement in his health. His samples were again tested for coronavirus and his test reports came negative, she said.

Two relatives of patient were also under observation and sent home after completing 14 days in quarantine. Both had come from Italy along with the patient.

All three had landed in Delhi first and then taken a flight to Amritsar.

Ontario, Canada

An MP from Brampton West, Kamal Khera, has tested positive for COVID-19. In a letter, he informed that he developed some symptoms on Saturday night and on Monday his sample was collected and later he was informed that he was positive for the virus.

“I am in good spirits and my thoughts are with the families have been affected by this public health crisis. My office remains fully operational and my staff will work from home to ensure constituents are well supported during these unprecedented times. As a reminder, we must all practice social, physical distancing and take precautions necessary to ensure we protect ourselves and each other. Please listen to health officials, stay home and be kind to one another,” he said in the letter.

(With inputs from Kamaldeep Singh Brar in Amritsar and Raakhi Jagga in Ludhiana)

