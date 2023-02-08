Punjab’s financial crisis an AAP creation, govt owes PSPCL Rs 7,475 cr: Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state was lying to the people by claiming that it did not owe PSPCL any money. The truth in fact was, Badal claimed, that the state owed the power utility owed Rs 7,475 crore, as per government records.

Badal on Tuesday, while on a daylong tour of Jalandhar, Kartarpur and Adampur assembly constituencies, said that there was a possibility that the power utility in fact was owed much more than the Rs 7,475 crore that records showed as the AAP government was a master at fudging financial figures.

The SAD president said, “The PSPCL website shows that the utility is owed Rs 4,870 crore in unpaid subsidy and Rs 2,605 crore on account of unpaid bills of government departments. This clearly proves that state finance minister Harpal Cheema has lied by claiming that the Punjab government does not owe any dues to PSPCL.”

Stressing that the AAP government had created a man-made financial and power crisis in Punjab, Badal said that the state had borrowed Rs 45,000 crore this year but had defaulted on paying its dues to PSPCL. “It has also not done any capital investment by not taking up even one development project. It has wasted hundreds of crores on gimmicks like Aam Aadmi clinics and advertisements,” Badal said.

Badal then went on to claim that the dereliction of duty by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would cost Punjabis dearly. “We are sitting on a ticking time bomb. PSPCL has been driven to bankruptcy and does not have funds for routine repair works. Demand is overshooting supply even in winter. This trend could have devastating results as the entire paddy crop could be in danger in summer. The industrial sector is under threat too,” Badal said.

The SAD chief then went on to claim that Punjab’s current situation was because its CM Bhagwant Mann was a puppet in the hands of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and had left governance of the state in the hands of MP Raghav Chadda.

“This is also the reason behind the deteriorating law and order situation and drug menace in the state,” Badal claimed.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, during his tour, Badal also inspected the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur flyover, where construction work has been lying suspended since 2017. Interacting with local people, he said that the construction work was started in 2016 during the SAD government’s tenure but came to a halt the very next year when the Congress came to power in the state.

He then assured the people that he will raise the issue with relevant authorities and force the government to complete the project.

During his day long tour on Tuesday, Badal visited more than a dozen families living in the region and urged the masses to elect SAD in the coming Lok Sabha and civic body elections. He said that the SAD alone understood the pain and requirements of Punjabis, and everyone else were outsiders and had no interest in the people, apart from garnering votes.

Advertisement

Local SAD leaders Pawan Kumar Tinu, Gurpartap Wadala, Kulwant Manan and Jagbir Brar accompanied Badal during his Tuesday visit.