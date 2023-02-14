Punjab’s decisions to be taken by elected reps, not ‘selected’ ones: CM Mann amid row with Governor

A day after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that he would be forced to take legal advice if the latter did not respond to his questions on various issues within a fortnight, Mann said Tuesday that decisions regarding the state should be taken by elected representatives, not “selected” ones.

The AAP leader was speaking in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special orientation programme for MLAs. Without naming the Governor, Mann said, “Punjab’s decisions should be taken by elected representatives and not by selected ones. We also know the law of the land.”

He added, “In a democracy, elected people are bigger. However, we will sort out issues if any. We will sort this out. There is no bitterness in this, but whatever law they talk about, we will also respond in the same legal way.”

Purohit had written to Mann seeking details on the selection of school principals sent to Singapore for training. He also attached four other letters on different issues that he had raised in the past and asked the chief minister to reply within a fortnight.

On Monday, Mann categorically told the governor that he is answerable only to the people of the state and not to any person appointed by the Centre.

The chief minister said he came to know about Purohit’s letter through the media. He said all issues raised by the governor are those related to the state’s jurisdiction, adding that he is accountable to the 3 crore Punjabis who elected him with a whopping mandate.

Mann unequivocally said the state government is not responsible to reply to any person appointed by the Centre. Rather than giving sermons to him, the governor must focus on the smooth discharge of his duties as enshrined in the Constitution, he added.

The Punjab Government had sent 36 government school principals to Singapore on February 4 for a professional teacher’s training course. They returned on February 11 and were welcomed by Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

“I have received complaints with respect to the selection of principals for sending them to Singapore for training. The complainants pointed out certain malpractices and illegalities in the selection process. The allegation is that there is no transparency,” Purohit said in his letter.