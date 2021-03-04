Punjab daily Covid-19 count crosses 700-mark a second time; 71% spike in weekly cases

The daily case count in Punjab breached the 700-mark for the second consecutive day Wednesday as the state reported 778 new cases and 12 Covid deaths, as per Wednesday’s bulletin.

On Tuesday, 730 cases were recorded in the state. Since February 1, the Covid case count in Punjab has been on a constant upsurge and it has reached 200-odd cases in February first week to 700-mark in March first week.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), Wednesday said that Punjab was still among six states which are continuing to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. ‘Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. Together they account for 85.95% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours,” said the ministry.

It added: “14,989 new cases were registered in the country in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 7,863. It is followed by Kerala with 2,983 while Punjab reported 729 new cases.”

Also, the ministry on Wednesday released the weekly increase report according to which ‘Punjab reported the weekly increase of 71.5% (1,783 cases).’ From 2,494 cases reported in Punjab from February 18 to 24, the number shot to 4,277 from February 25 to March 3.

With 12 fresh deaths as per Wednesday’s bulletin, the toll in Punjab due to Covid, reached 5,872.

With 778 fresh coronavirus cases Wednesday, the total infections reached 1,1,84,310. The maximum fresh cases were recorded in SBS Nagar (108), Jalandhar (96) and Patiala (80). While 14 patients continue to be ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 99 are on oxygen support.

The maximum active cases are in district Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar)- 774.

Vaccination for 60+ and 45-59 with comorbidities: Response gets better on day 3

Compared to 1,127 and 2,769 persons (60+ and from 45-59 age group with comorbidities) who were vaccinated on day 1 and 2 of the phase-2 of the vaccination drive in Punjab, the response was better on day 3.

A total of 3,112 beneficiaries in this age group were vaccinated Wednesday.

A total of 1.68 lakh beneficiaries (healthcare + frontline workers) have been vaccinated in Punjab in phase 1, till Wednesday.