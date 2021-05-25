Punjab’s daily case count slips below 5,000-mark, 178 more deaths

Health Workers take Covid-19 Patients to Covid Care Ward at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Tuesday. (Express Photo by harmeet Sodhi)

For the first time in the last one month, Punjab recorded less than 5,000 cases in a day on Monday, the state health bulletin said. Punjab on Monday, recorded 4539 fresh Covid cases, while adding 178 more deaths to its tally in the past 24 hours, the state bulletin said. The number of fresh recoveries (6803) again exceeded the number of new cases Monday.

On April 22 this year, Punjab’s daily Covid case count had breached the 5,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic started last year, with the state recording 5456 cases in a day. Since then, the state has been consistently recording more than 5,000 daily cases.

Even as the daily Covid case count falls in Punjab, the state’s case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover at a worrying 2.47 per cent mark, the highest in the country. With 178 more deaths, the toll reached touched 13468.

A total of 54,077 Covid vaccine shots were administered Monday. Punjab received a fresh supply of 50,000 doses of Covishield from the Centre (free of cost supply) for phase-I and phase-II beneficiaries (healthcare, frontline workers and 45+ population).