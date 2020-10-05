Punjab’s Covid count falls below 1,000 in 2 months

As per official media bulletin of Punjab government, there are 13,577 active cases, 315 on oxygen support and 52 on ventilator support. As many as 1,00,977 patients have been discharged so far. (Representational)

Punjab reported 857 new cases of Covid infections in a day on Sunday, less than 1,000-mark after around two months when 988 cases were reported on August 10, the day after the fresh cases started to show a spike reaching peak of 2,896 cases on September 17.

Punjab’s nodal officer for Covid 19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said, “The people who need testing were not coming forward to get tested.” Asked whether the drop in number of new infections indicated flattening of curve, Dr Bhaskar said it may be possible but cannot be said conclusively. On people busy in farm agitations in the state, Dr Bhaskar said, “We cannot attribute the drop in new cases to farm agitations.”

He added that there could be another wave of new infections due to large gatherings in the agitations.

A total of 857 new cases on Sunday took the total tally of people testing positive for the infection in the state to 1,18,157.

Also, on Sunday, Punjab reported 42 deaths, driving up the total count of Covid deaths in the state to 3,603. The only time, the state witnessed lesser number of deaths in a day was on August 29 when 41 deaths were reported.

As of September 3, as per Punjab government’s Covid status report, the state continued to have the highest Covid fatality rate in the country among the states and Union Territories. As compared to national average of Covid fatality rate of 1.6 per cent, as per the report, Punjab had a Covid fatality rate of 3 per cent, followed by Maharashtra (2.6 per cent) and Gujarat (2.5 per cent).

As per official media bulletin of Punjab government, there are 13,577 active cases, 315 on oxygen support and 52 on ventilator support. As many as 1,00,977 patients have been discharged so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.