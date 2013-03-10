While the recent cancer survey in Punjab has found that the incidences of cancer in Punjab is higher than the national and the international average,thus creating a panic in the state,a recent study conducted by experts including the head of the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health,PGIMER,Dr Rajesh Kumar,published in Lancet,revealed that the cumulative risk index (probability of death due to cancer) in Punjab is less than the national average and even lesser than most of the states in the country.

The study,’Cancer Mortality Survey in India: A Nationally Representative Survey’,published in the prestigious Lancet,recently states that in the hypothetical absence of other diseases and based on the actual death rates,it was found that a 30-year-old man in northeast India had the highest chance (11·2%) of dying from cancer before 70 years of age. By contrast,the risk was less than 3% for men in the adjacent states of Bihar,Jharkhand,and Odissa in eastern India.

For women,the highest risk (6·0%) of dying from cancer before 70 years of age was in the northeast states. Women and men in the poorest nine states (Assam,Bihar,Chhattisgarh,Jharkhand,Madhya Pradesh,Odissa,Rajasthan,Uttarakhand,and Uttar Pradesh) had lower risks of cancer deaths than did their counterparts in the remaining richer 26 states and union territories.

In comparison,the state of Punjab is at number 18 in the tally of cumulative index for men with a cumulative index of 4 per cent which is far less than Jammu and Kashmir at 7.4 per cent,Himachal Pradesh at 6.5 per cent,Delhi at 6 per cent and even Haryana at 5.5 per cent.

While women are slightly at a higher risk,at the fourth slot in the tally with 5.3 per cent cumulative index,it is lesser than Himachal Pradesh at 5.9 per cent but is equivalent to J&K and Karnataka.

Says Dr Rajesh Kumar,of PGIMER,”About 40 per cent of cancers are preventable if we follow certain precautions and live a healthy lifestyle by including physical activity,avoiding tobacco,alcohol etc. The recent survey conducted in Punjab is an eye opener but the scare about the incidences of cancer and the consequent deaths in the state,is hyped in the minds of the people”.

The recent survey conducted in the state of Punjab,commissioned by the state government,which was the first of its kind in the country,had revealed that compared to the World Health Organization’s point of reference with regard to incidence of cancer – 80 affected among a population of one lakh – Punjab’s survey has discovered that 90 people in population of one lakh are suffering from cancer.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App