Punjab: Majithia, Randhawa spar over law and order, SAD stages walkout

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Tuesday witnessed a heated exchange between Shiromani Akali Dal legislator Bikram Singh Majithia and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa after the former alleged that gangsters were having a free run in the state. Majithia and his party leaders later staged a walkout.

The flare up happened during the Zero Hour when Majithia claimed that that the law and order situation in Punjab was turning from bad to worse. He said that an alarming situation was developing where almost everyday there were incidents of chain snatching, loot of gold and demands of ransom.

”Real estate developers and businessmen are getting calls for ransom and they are paying up because they feel that the police cannot keep them safe. This is an alarming situation,” Majithia said, alleging that gangsters such as Jaggu Bhagwanpuria were making threats from inside the prison. Majithia also referred to the jails minister.

An incensed Randhawa immediately got up to reply even as the Speaker said that there was no need to make a reply during the Zero Hour. “My name has been taken. Enne addat bana layi hai. Saadi sarkar di kamzori hai jo chitte de vyapari nu andar nahin keeta (He has made it a habit. It is the weakness of our government that we did not put dug smugglers behind bars),” he said banging the table.

Randhawa also referred to the failure of another government department but that remark was expunged from the proceedings by Speaker Rana KP Singh.

The Akali legislators then trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the government before walking out.

Majithia demands probe in “minister-gangster nexus”

Later, addressing a press conference outside the Vidhan Sabha, Majithia alleged that Randhawa’s collusion with gangsters had been proven by police action in two criminal cases, including an admission to this effect by the Punjab DGP, and demanded that the minister be dismissed and an independent probe be ordered into the “minister-gangster nexus”.

The SAD leader said claimed that jails have become safe haven for criminals and that was why the law and order situation has deteriorated in Punjab. “Gangsters are indulging in ransom, extortion and contract killings from inside jails. Youth are not being provided smart phones, but gangsters have access to them. They have become so emboldened that they are celebrating their birthdays in jail by cutting cakes and putting videos on social media,” he said.

Majithia said that DGP Dinkar Gupta had announced Monday that Akali Sarpanch Baba Gurdeep Singh had been murdered by gangster Harman Bhullar due to political rivalry. He said Bhullar was associated with gangster Bhagwanpuria who, he alleged, was being consistently sheltered by Randhawa.

Speaking about the other case concerning Bhagwanpuria, the Akali leader said the state police had recently affirmed the SAD’s contention that NRI Gurwinder Bains had been attacked by the the members of the jailed gangster’s gang. “We had submitted a complaint in this regard to the DGP few months back. Various kabaddi federations also complained that the Bhagwanpuria gang was intimidating kabaddi players and had named Kanwal and Manjot, who are close associates of the Jails Minster, as those responsible,” he said.

