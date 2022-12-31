London Letters: Many Punjabis in King Charles’s first New Year honours list

Written by Kamal Preet Kaur

Many people of Indian heritage have made it to the first New Year’s honours list of King Charles III. Over 1000 people have received different awards, which include 305 British Empire Medals (BEMs), 431 Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs) and 219 Order of the British Empire (OBEs).

Prof Sir Patha Sarathi Dasgupta tops the list and has received Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE). Prof Dasgupta, is a leading figure in the economics of the natural environment, and his recent work on the Economics of Biodiversity (2021) has resulted in a robust and compelling case for embedding biodiversity and natural capital into financial and economic decision-making, influencing tens of thousands of people and establishing the UK as a global intellectual leader.

Professor Robina Shah MBE JP DL, who has received Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE), is considered one of the country’s leading patient care experts based on a track record of achievement including the international recommendations she helped develop for WHO, which were adopted as a set of standards for the UK. In 2011, the PM appointed her to the NHS Futures Forum which developed the revised NHS Constitution and the “NHS’s role in the public’s health”.

Knights Bachelor (KB) was awarded to Professor Mayur Keshavji Lakhani CBE, one of the highly regarded and consistent medical leaders of his generation. In 2007, he was awarded a CBE following his term as the youngest ever Chair (and leader) of the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP). He chaired the NHS Midlands COVID-19 and Influenza Board in 2020-2021, which supported the mass vaccination campaign in 11 integrated care systems (ICS) to deliver 13.1 million vaccination doses (one of the highest achieving regions).

Conservative MP Alok Sharma who led UK’s COP26 climate change programme has also received knighthood.

Meanwhile, Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) has been awarded to British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) president Dr Ramesh Dulichandbhai Mehta OBE for services to equality, diversity and inclusion; Department for Work and Pensions portfolio director Nageshwara Dwarampudi Reddy for public service; Oxford Nanopore Technologies founder and CEO Dr Gurdial Singh Sanghera for services to the technology sector, Walsall College principal Jatinder Kumar Sharma OBE DL for services to further education; City Sikhs chair Jasvir Singh OBE for services to charity, faith communities and social cohesion; Prof Keshav Singhal MBE for services to medicine and to the community in Wales.

The recipients of the Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBEs) include- Professor Nishi Chaturvedi of University College London, for services to medical research; College of Accountancy Ltd, Weybridge, founder Ravinder Gill for services to higher education; Co-founder and CEO of PG Paper Puneet Gupta, for services to business, charity and the community in Scotland; Yorkshire Asian Business Association director Sharon Kaur Jandu for services to international trade; The Sanctuary Foundation founder Dr Krishna Rohan Kandiah for refugee integration services in Oxfordshire; Leeds University Senior Research Professor Kantilal Vardichand Mardia for services to statistical science; British Asian Trust executive director Hitan Mehta from Rickmansworth for services to the British Asian community; Conservative Party senior volunteer Gotz Mohindra for political service; Imperial College London Emeritus Professor of Infectious Diseases Professor Sunil Shaunak for services to infectious diseases and drug discovery.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs) have been awarded to Dr Minal Bakhai (Minal Jayakumar) for services to General Practice, particularly during Covid-19; product and furniture designer Nipa Devendra Doshi for services to design; Regional Adoption Agencies strategic leader Sarah Johal for services to adoption and fostering; Dark Matter Laboratories co-founder Inderpaul Singh Johar for services to the field of architecture; Birmingham City University health psychologist and senior lecturer Dr Aditya Kamal for services to health psychology during Covid-19; Simply Shred and Recycle Ltd director Jaspal Singh Mann for services to the environment; Institute of Apprenticeships and Technical Education senior relationship manager Bhavena Patel for services to further education; Leicester-based Business 2 Business UK Ltd founder Veejay Kumar Chimanlal Patel for services to employment and training; University of Wolverhampton Cyber Quarter and Associate Dean Professor Prashant Pillai for services to cyber security and education; South Asian Arts UK chief executive and artistic director Keranjeet Kaur Virdee for services to Arts, particularly South Asian Music and Dance; and Consultant Urologist Surgeon Dr Jyotiben Shah for services to medicine.

Former chair of NHS Bolton CCG, Dr Wirinder Kumar Amar Nath Bhatiani, who receives a Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for services to health and diversity in Greater Manchester told the Indian Express, “It is an honour and a privilege to receive this recognition; this reflects the work of the CCG working in partnership with our GPs, the hospital, the council and the voluntary sector.” Other recipients of BEMs are Amarjit Singh Soora from Redbridge for services to the community in Ilford; Cranford-based Jagraj Singh Sran, known for his fund-raising efforts for Pingalwara Trust, for services to charitable fundraising and to the community in Hounslow.

Featuring in the overseas list for Army OBEs are Corporal Pardeep Kaur and Captain (now Acting Major) Daljinder Singh Virdee. Overseas MBE list features Chef Vineet Bhatia, for services to UK cuisine, hospitality and international trade.

Meanwhile, commenting on many Indian and BAME doctors featuring in the NY honours list, Professor Iqbal Singh CBE, member of the King’s Health Honours Committee, said: “It’s really pleasing to see so many Indian doctors and health professionals being recognised for their excellent contributions to the NHS and healthcare more widely. Over 40% of the doctors in the UK are of BAME origin and continue to provide a selfless service to the NHS. The committee is committed to reflecting the diversity of the NHS workforce in the awards system.”