Punjabis feed nation, fought in freedom struggle but repeatedly denied dues: CM Bhagwant Mann in Republic Day speech

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Monday that despite making the highest sacrifices during India’s freedom struggle and playing a decisive role in filling the country’s food granaries, the state continues to face discrimination and denial of its rightful dues.

After unfurling the Tricolour on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day in Hoshiarpur and inspecting the parade, Mann recalled the state’s historic role in nation-building. “Punjabis made the most sacrifices during the freedom struggle. When the country was divided, Punjab suffered the most. Punjabis have played a crucial role in the country’s progress.”

Highlighting the region’s contribution to national food security, the chief minister said the state had supplied 156 lakh metric tonnes of rice to the central pool at the cost of its own natural resources. “We suffered damage to our natural resources for the country’s progress. Our groundwater level went down, our rivers became polluted. Our state kept facing injustice repeatedly. Even today, we are forced to take the route of courts.”

‘Forced to struggle to get what is ours’

Mann accused the Centre of withholding Punjab’s legitimate financial rights, particularly the Rural Development Fund (RDF). “The very Constitution whose day we are celebrating today clearly mentions the rights of all states. Yet, we are forced to struggle to get what is rightfully ours.”

He also alleged attempts to curtail the state’s access to water through the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). “A conspiracy was hatched to take away Punjab’s rights through the BBMB, but we did not allow it to succeed.”

Referring to changes in the framework of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the restructuring had directly affected livelihoods. “The Centre did not just change the name of MGNREGA, it altered its entire structure. This has put the livelihoods of Scheduled Caste (SC) people and workers at risk. At present, 19.55 lakh MGNREGA workers are registered in Punjab, of which 12.65 lakh belong to SC families.”

Warning against attempts to divide the state, Mann said Punjab’s social harmony had repeatedly been targeted but would never be broken. “Some divisive forces are spreading false propaganda to divide Punjab. But Punjabis will never allow these designs to succeed. Brotherhood in Punjab is strong. Many times, bombs and bullets were used to break this harmony. Punjabis are people who wish well for everyone. Gurbani is played here on lakhs of loudspeakers.”

Fight on against crime, drugs

On law and order, Mann issued a stern warning to criminal elements. “Gangsters should come out of the world of crime. A strict warning is being issued… Otherwise, they will have to face serious consequences. Those who provide them shelter or support will not be spared.”

He added that a decisive fight was also underway against the drug menace. “Their supply chain has been broken. Bulldozers are being run over the houses and properties of drug smugglers. At the same time, treatment of drug victims is being ensured and necessary arrangements are being made.”

Referring to Punjab’s international border, Mann shared details of security challenges. “Punjab shares a 532-kilometre border with Pakistan. Anti-social activities are witnessed daily. We detected 498 drone movements and recovered 256 drones. Three anti-drone systems have been installed. Drugs are also coming through drones. A helpline number has been issued for those involved in this fight.”

Fight for capital, no HC of its own

Raising the long-pending issue pertaining to the state’s capital, Mann said the state continues to be deprived even decades after the Partition. “There are continuous attempts to snatch Punjab’s capital. After the Partition, Panjab University first came to Hoshiarpur and later shifted to Chandigarh. After so many sacrifices and progress, it is shocking to know that Punjab does not have its own capital. Attempts are made every day to take it away.”

He further said, “We will put in all our strength to ensure that Chandigarh is given to Punjab. Whatever needs to be done, we will do it. Punjab is a state that does not even have its own high court. Small states in the Northeast have their own high courts. The Punjab and Haryana High Court is overburdened, with files piling up and cases pending for years.”

The chief minister also listed key initiatives of his government, including 63,027 government jobs provided purely on merit without bribery, free electricity up to 600 units for nearly 90 per cent households, 881 mohalla clinics with more under construction, health insurance cards for 65 lakh families without any income cap, closure of 21 toll plazas saving Rs 67.77 lakh daily, revival of over 18,000 water sources, major road infrastructure upgrades, improvements in government school education, and the formation of a Road Safety Force, which has significantly reduced fatalities.