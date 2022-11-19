Punjabis cheer as Canada adds 16 new occupations to immigration policy

Day after Canada announced its new policy to allow workers from 16 new occupations to come to the country to meet its labour shortage, experts said that this will open new avenues for Punjabis who are reeling under a huge unemployment rate in India.

The new occupations listed by the Canadian government include nurse aides, long-term care aides, hospital attendants, pest controllers, fumigators, repairers and services, heavy equipment operators, bus drivers, subway operators, pharmacy assistants, elementary and secondary school teacher assistants, transport truck drivers etc.

These new workers are eligible under “express entry”. Earlier, such professionals went to the middle East countries but now they can also opt for Canada.

Gurpreet Singh, a Kapurthala-based consultant said that there is a huge demand for workers in the field of healthcare, transportation and construction in Canada. “In Punjab, we have experienced people in every field be it construction, transportation or in healthcare and the majority of them have a huge scope to migrate there now. This new policy will motivate several students, who cannot afford the costly study abroad, but can now complete their courses here and migrate on the basis of their occupation later,” he said.

There are 1000s of unemployed teachers in Punjab who have all the required eligibility criteria but they are fighting to get permanent jobs here. “Such people could easily migrate to Canada,” said Nishant Kumar, an educator.

Adding that the new policy has already attracted people, a Jalandhar-based travel agent, said, “A nurse and her brother, who has done a lab assistant course, approached us today seeking to avail the new policy. They both have two years experience but earn only Rs 16,000 per month collectively,” the agent said.

Another consultant said that while truck drivers here don’t earn much, in Canada, it is one of the most well-paying jobs.

“Already a large number of Indians, mostly Punjabis, are settled in Canada and this policy has opened the doors for many more who were thinking to migrate there,” said a resident of Jalandhar, who is planning to settle his permanently there.

“Earlier, truck drivers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians, carpenters used to go to the Middle East but all such workers can try for Canada now,” said an Overseas immigrant consultant, adding that they have started making aware several people about such opportunities through local cable channels.

Several people from Punjab who are settled there and have acquired Canadian citizenship are also sponsoring their relatives so that they can be reunited, the consultant said, adding that we are also guiding them as per the rules.

Another Jalandhar-based consultant Hardeep Singh said that Punjabis are hardworking people and Canada wants a hardworking workforce.