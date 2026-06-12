Punjabi youth pleads guilty in attack on missing Ontario woman, faces deportation

A Punjabi youth, Sukhpreet Singh, faces imminent deportation to India after pleading guilty to a brutal 2021 parking garage assault on Elnaz Hajtamiri (right).

An Indian-origin man who spent nearly three years on the run after a brutal 2021 assault on Ontario resident Elnaz Hajtamiri has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and is expected to be deported to India within days.

Sukhpreet Singh, 26, entered the plea in a Newmarket courtroom on Wednesday, admitting his role in the December 20, 2021, attack on Hajtamiri in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill, Ontario. The assault left her with a severe head wound that required about 40 stitches.

As part of a plea agreement, Singh was credited with approximately 18 months of time served and was sentenced accordingly. He is now in the custody of the Canada Border Services Agency pending deportation.