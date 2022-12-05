21-year-old Punjabi woman shot dead in Canada

A 21-year-old Canadian-Sikh woman has been shot dead, in an apparent “targeted” killing in Canada’s Ontario province, according to the police.

The victim, identified as Pawanpreet Kaur from Brampton, was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant on the night of December 3 in Mississauga city of Ontario province, according to a press release by the Peels Regional Police on Sunday.

According to the Toronto Sun newspaper, Kaur was shot outside a gas station.

Police received information about a woman being shot at around 10:39 pm, and located the victim with apparent gunshot wounds upon arrival at the scene. Life-saving measures were attempted however the victim succumbed to her injuries, as per police.

The police believe it to be a “targeted” incident.

Little information was provided about the suspect with the killer not been identified yet.

The incident comes days after an Indian-origin teenager Mehakpreet Sethi was stabbed to death by another teenager in a high school parking lot in Canada’s British Columbia province.

The channel said the officers are looking for a male suspect, seen wearing dark clothing and gloves.

Police say anyone with information, surveillance or dashcam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incident, should contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).