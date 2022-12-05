scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

21-year-old Punjabi woman shot dead in Canada

The victim, identified as Pawanpreet Kaur from Brampton, was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant on the night of December 3 in Mississauga city of Ontario province, according to a press release by the Peels Regional Police on Sunday.

According to the Toronto Sun newspaper, Kaur was shot outside a gas station. (Representational image)

A 21-year-old Canadian-Sikh woman has been shot dead, in an apparent “targeted” killing in Canada’s Ontario province, according to the police.

The victim, identified as Pawanpreet Kaur from Brampton, was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant on the night of December 3 in Mississauga city of Ontario province, according to a press release by the Peels Regional Police on Sunday.

According to the Toronto Sun newspaper, Kaur was shot outside a gas station.

Police received information about a woman being shot at around 10:39 pm, and located the victim with apparent gunshot wounds upon arrival at the scene. Life-saving measures were attempted however the victim succumbed to her injuries, as per police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs

The police believe it to be a “targeted” incident.

Little information was provided about the suspect with the killer not been identified yet.

The incident comes days after an Indian-origin teenager Mehakpreet Sethi was stabbed to death by another teenager in a high school parking lot in Canada’s British Columbia province.

CBC said when officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Life saving measures were attempted but the woman died.

Advertisement

The channel said the officers are looking for a male suspect, seen wearing dark clothing and gloves.

More from Chandigarh

Police say anyone with information, surveillance or dashcam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incident, should contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 04:38:31 pm
Next Story

Kerala SSLC, HSS 2022 exam time table released; check full schedule

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close