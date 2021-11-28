Punjabi University V-C sends legal notice to Cong MLA for calling him RSS man

Three days after Congress MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur alleged that Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind was affiliated to the RSS, Prof Arvind served a legal notice to the Ghanaur MLA for defamation. In the notice, the V-C has called upon the legislator to tender unconditional apology in writing and Rs 20 crore in damages within 15 days, failing which the he (V-C) would initiate “appropriate civil and criminal proceedings”.

Jalalpur, who had sought the removal of V-C, had levelled the allegations in front of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Prof Arvind during the CM’s maiden visit to the university. Jalalpur had relented only after Channi intervened and pacified him.

The legal notice issued by a lawyer on behalf of Prof Arvind sought the damages for “injury/loss of reputation and honour and for suffering mental torture, agony and social trauma”.

Jalalpur was not available for comments.

“That though my client has clearly denied having any connection with RSS to the people, raising serious doubts about the credentials and integrity of my client after the said occurrence, but it is not humanly possible for him to clarify and give explanation to each and every person in this regard. You have caused such a serious blow and dent to the dignity and reputation of my client and lowered and tarnished his image that my client would never be able to get back and recover his lost image and reputation, which had been built by him with dint of hard work throughout his career,” read the legal notice, which pointed out that Arvind was “a well-known theoretical quantum physicist with a keen interest in science education, science communication and developing science pedagogy in Punjabi”.

“At present my client is the Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala and is on deputation from IISER (Indian Institute of Science Education & Research), Mohali, where he is a professor of physics. My client did his MSc in physics from IIT Kanpur and obtained his PhD in theoretical physics from the Department of Physics and Centre for Theoretical Studies, at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore in 1997…..” read the legal notice, detailing in length the positions held, and achievements by Prof Arvind.

Referring to the viral reports, the legal notice read, “That [after] ongoing viral on social, electronic and print media, many people contacted my client and told him that that they have been shocked to know that you are a man of RSS and they expressed their dismay and surprise and wondering, if he was an (sic) an explicit political affiliation with the RSS. Mt client has suffered and is still suffering tremendous and immense mental agony and social trauma, due to your aforesaid act and conduct.”

When contacted, Prof Arvind confirmed having sent a legal notice to Jalalpur and said everything was mentioned in the notice.

“I am an academic person and known for academic research at national and international level. I know little about MLA Jalalpur. I am an IITian and he is a local politician. I never crossed his path.”

“That it would be relevant to make it very clear that my client has no concern, whatsoever, with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). My client further would like to make it clear that he has no connection with the political front of the RSS i.e BJP or any other frontal/affiliated organisation of in any manner, whatsoever,” read the legal notice to Jalalpur.

The notice termed the allegations that Prof Arvind was appointed by the CM as “absolutely rubbish, false and frivolous and without any favour” and noted that Prof Arvind was “fully engaged in academic research and work to promote scientific education among the students especially for the development and growth of the students of rural, poor and backward areas and of girls students i.e. students belonging to underprivileged and socially and economically deprived sections of society.”