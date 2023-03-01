scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Punjabi University murder: Students stage protest, demand better security

The victim, identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Nabha, was a sixth-semester student and had been seriously injured on Monday after being attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

The police lodged an FIR in the case on Monday evening and stated that three assailants had been identified and raids were being conducted to arrest the culprits. None of the accused had, however, been nabbed till the filing of this report on Tuesday.
A day after a Computer Science Engineering student at Punjabi University, Patiala, succumbed to injuries that he had sustained in a clash between two groups, dozens of students on Tuesday held a protest on campus over the security measures in place.

The victim, identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Nabha, was a sixth-semester student and had been seriously injured on Monday after being attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The police lodged an FIR in the case on Monday evening and stated that three assailants had been identified and raids were being conducted to arrest the culprits. None of the accused had, however, been nabbed till the filing of this report on Tuesday.

Amandeep Singh, a students’ representative, who took part in Tuesday’s protest, told The Indian Express that staged the sit-in to highlight the lax security arrangements inside the university.

“We raised the issue of non-functional CCTV cameras, absence of street lights at the dark spots, entry of outsiders inside the university during the night, lack of security staff, and the working of the chief security officer,” Amandeep said.

He further claimed that the university administration had allowed some vendors to sell tea inside the campus during the night hours. These vendors, however, had later started selling paranthas and other eatables, which in turn led to drunk outsiders visiting the campus and sometimes create ruckus.

Amandeep said that the university administration had formed a five member committee to look into their demands.
The five member permanent committee formed by the university — which will be headed by Prof. Satnam Singh Sandhu — shall keep an eye on the security arrangements inside the university and the chief security officer shall report to the committee.

Meanwhile, Mohali police on Tuesday maintained that raids were continuing to nab the identified culprits. Speaking to The Indian Express, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma confirmed that they were yet to arrest the culprits.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 07:43 IST
