Punjabi University institutes award in name of Bhagat Singh’s teacher Chhabil Das

Chhabil Das was a teacher and principal at the National College, Lahore, — founded by Lala Lajpat Rai, when Bhagat Singh completed his Faculty of Arts (FA) studies in 1923. (Express Photo)

The Punjabi University has instituted the ‘Principal Chhabil Das Yadgari Award’ for researchers, which will be given every year on the birth anniversary of revolutionary and legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Chhabil Das was a teacher and principal at the National College, Lahore, — founded by Lala Lajpat Rai, when Bhagat Singh completed his Faculty of Arts (FA) studies in 1923.

The award, at the Patiala-based university, has been instituted with an endowment fund provided by Chhabil Das’s granddaughter, Saba Dewan, a gifted writer, Prof Chaman Lal, a retired professor from JNU with a long association with PU as a faculty member and Head of the Hindi department.