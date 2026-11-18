The investigation into the murder of Punjabi makeup artist, fashion stylist, actor and LGBTQ+ social media influencer from Amritsar, Mad Sandhu, continues to widen, with officials talking of a new criminal network linked to foreign handlers previously not on the police radar. Sixteen people are now under arrest, caught in a joint effort by the Punjab, Gujarat, Mumbai and Delhi Police, with the accused belonging to districts across Punjab.

Sandhu, whose real name was Madhusudan Sandhu, was shot on October 3, outside a car washing centre on Loharka Road in Amritsar by two motorcycle-borne assailants from close range.

Investigators believe a nexus operated by three foreign-based handlers was behind the attack, with the motive being to make their name in the world of crime. The three include Prabhjit Singh Jora, Kulwinder Singh Kaka and Goldy Dhillon, though details regarding Dhillon’s involvement remain sketchy. While some of the accused already had criminal backgrounds, others don’t have any criminal record.

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“It is the first time that Jora and Goldy Dhillon have come on our radar,” a police officer related to the investigation said.

The 16:

* Prabhjit Singh alias Jora: The alleged foreign-based mastermind and handler is said to be operating out of Dubai. As per the police, Jora orchestrated the murder, recruited local youth by luring them with promises of fake passports to settle abroad, and paid them for transporting weapons and executing the hit.

* Kulwinder Kaka alias Lohian: Suspected to be living in Bahrain, he is alleged to have planned the murder along with Jora. Lohian has a criminal record.

* Goldy Dhillon: A foreign-based gangster allegedly connected to Jora’s network, who claimed responsibility for Sandhu’s killing, he is not to be confused with Goldy Brar or a Lawrence Bishnoi associate also named Goldy Dhillon. The police admit they don’t have much information about this Goldy Dhillon, and say he was not in direct contact with either Jora or Lohian.

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* Parminder Singh alias Kaka: Alleged to be one of the two shooters who attacked Sandhu, Kaka is a history-sheeter from Padda Colony in Lohian Khas in Shahkot, with five prior drug and arms Act cases. The police say he fled to Ahmedabad after the murder, and was tracked down via a digital QR-code payment ‘trap’ set using his brother’s phone.

* Deepak: A resident of Buh village in Amritsar, he is alleged to have been the second assailant on the motorcycle. A labourer with no prior criminal record, Deepak evaded arrest for nearly a month, hiding out in a rented house in Mumbai’s Malad. During his stay in Mumbai, he allegedly received money for daily expenses through QR codes belonging to local vegetable vendors, paan shops, and restaurants. Officials said he was kept in Mumbai to help carry out an attack on a prominent A-list Bollywood actor. Deepak was arrested by the Delhi Police, and the Punjab Police hopes to get his remand.

* Jobanpreet Singh: Also a resident of Buh, Johanpreet was allegedly a key logistical and financial operative and was arrested in Mumbai. He is suspected to have supplied weapons to the shooters, funded the operation, and was found with a cache of three pistols, five magazines, and 11 live cartridges.

* Amandeep Singh: A resident of Tashpur village in Sultanpur Lodhi, Amandeep is the brother of alleged shooter Kaka. He is suspected to have received funds from overseas handlers and disbursed them locally to finance the hit and logistics.

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* Paramjit Kumar: The resident of Padda Colony in Shahkot is alleged to have provided ground support to the shooters, and it was the Rs 5,000 Amandeep reportedly paid him that apparently led to the latter’s arrest. Later, police traced Aman’s brother and alleged main shooter Parminder.

* Harsimranjit Singh: A former welder, the resident of Sandeh village in Tarn Taran is alleged to be directly linked to Jora. He is said to have supplied the pistol used in the murder, conducted reconnaissance alongside the shooters, and dropped them off before the attack. Police officials said that in the past too, Harsimranjit picked up and stashed weapons at canal drop-points on Jora’s orders for cash.

* Gurwant Kaur: The mother of Harsimran, she is alleged to have helped him hide the accused following the crime.

* Baljinder Singh alias Lali: His mobile number allegedly surfaced during investigations of a post updated on social media to claim responsibility for the murder. He is a resident of Dillawarpur in Goindwal Sahib.

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* Balraj Singh Bunty: The resident of Khilchian in Tarn Taran is alleged to have been a part of the local module involved in conducting reconnaissance and tracking the victim’s movements.

* Gurmeet Singh: Based in Maddepur Colony of Khilchian in Tarn Taran, he allegedly did reconnaissance for the shooters.

* Vikas alias Sherry: Also of Khilchian, he knows Gurmeet and is alleged to have also done recce and provided ground support.

* Nitish: A resident of Tubatgarh in Sultanpur Lodhi, he reportedly arranged the bike used in the crime.

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* Fateh Singh: A resident of Goindwal Road, Sadar Tarn Taran, is accused of providing logistical and hideout support.