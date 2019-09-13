Punjabi singer sent to two days’ police remand

PUNJABI SINGER Elly Mangat was produced in court on Thursday after he was arrested for threatening another singer Rammi Randhawa. The accused was remanded in two day police custody.

The police informed the court that shots were fired outside Purab Premium Apartment on Wednesday night where Elly Mangat had gone with his supporters to meet Rammi Randhawa. Both singers had challenged each other over social media.

Police, on Thursday, added Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Elly Mangat. It was alleged that Mangat made comments against Randhawa.

Elly Mangat, however, said that he did not do anything wrong and had flown from Canada as Rammi Randhawa had used foul language against him. He added that he never made any comments which hurt Randhawa’s religious sentiments.

Randhawa had accused Elly Mangat of singing vulgar songs, an allegation that Mangat denied. Rammi Randhawa was arrested on Tuesday and got bail while Mangat was arrested on Wednesday.

Security was beefed up in the court to prevent Elly’s supporters from gathering outside the court premises. He was brought in for production through the back gates to avoid the media.