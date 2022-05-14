Punjabi singer, another man held for beating car driver

The Chandigarh Police has arrested Punjabi singer Kamal Khaira along with another man for beating a car driver after a road accident near gate number 2 of Panjab University Thursday night.

Another man was identified as Randhir. Police said the vehicle of the Punjabi singer, Kamal Khaira, was impounded. The victim was identified as Hardik Ahluwalia, a resident of Ground Floor, Omaxe New Chandigarh, in Mohali.

The incident happened around 10.20 pm. Police said though the victim alleged that the two men were under the influence of alcohol, their medical examination ruled out this possibility. The medical examination of victim Hardik Ahluwalia confirmed blunt injuries on his body.

Sources said the victim reported to the police that he along with his friends were going to his home in his car when he reached gate number 2 of PU, Sector 14. A car, bearing Mohali registration number, being driven rashly came without blowing the horn and hit his car.

He reported that when they stopped this car, a man, who was later identified as Punjabi singer Kamal Khaira, along with another person who quarrelled with them and ran away. “As we received a complaint, we verified the facts and lodged an FIR. The singer, Kamal Khaira, and his accomplice Randhir were arrested. Later, they were released on regular bail,” a police officer said. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station.