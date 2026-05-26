Punjabi singer Harbeer Sohal held, 5 kg heroin recovered from his Thar, was ‘courier’ in drug racket operated from abroad: Khanna Police

Punjabi singer Harbeer Singh Sohal has been arrested following the recovery of 5.1 kg heroin and Rs 1.50 lakh cash from his vehicle, a senior Punjab Police officer on Monday said.

The singer was allegedly a “courier” in a drug supply racket allegedly being operated by handlers based in Australia and Canada, said Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia.

Harbeer was earlier arrested by the Mohali police in an extortion racket in 2022, Ahluwalia said, adding the fresh action against him comes following an investigation into a March 7 drug trafficking case.

SSP Ahluwalia said Doraha police had arrested one Akshay Kumar, 22, a resident of Shimlapuri in Ludhiana, following the recovery of 301 grams of heroin from his possession on March 7. Following interrogation, additional 268 grams of heroin, 10 grams ICE (methamphetamine), 30 live cartridges, Rs 10,750 in drug money and a car were recovered.