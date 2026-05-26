Punjabi singer Harbeer Sohal held, 5 kg heroin recovered from his Thar, was ‘courier’ in drug racket operated from abroad: Khanna Police

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Punjabi singer Harbeer Singh Sohal has been arrested following the recovery of 5.1 kg heroin and Rs 1.50 lakh cash from his vehicle, a senior Punjab Police officer on Monday said.
The singer was allegedly a “courier” in a drug supply racket allegedly being operated by handlers based in Australia and Canada, said Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia.
Harbeer was earlier arrested by the Mohali police in an extortion racket in 2022, Ahluwalia said, adding the fresh action against him comes following an investigation into a March 7 drug trafficking case.
SSP Ahluwalia said Doraha police had arrested one Akshay Kumar, 22, a resident of Shimlapuri in Ludhiana, following the recovery of 301 grams of heroin from his possession on March 7. Following interrogation, additional 268 grams of heroin, 10 grams ICE (methamphetamine), 30 live cartridges, Rs 10,750 in drug money and a car were recovered.
“During Akshay’s questioning, it was revealed that the narcotics had been procured from Vishal, 25 and Sanjeev Kumar alias Sunny, 35, both residents of Shimlapuri in Ludhiana. All three accused were jointly supplying drugs at different locations. Based on this disclosure, accused Vishal and Sanjeev were nominated in the case and Vishal was subsequently arrested,” said the SSP.
Sanjeev was previously booked in NDPS cases registered at Mohali, Chandigarh and Ludhiana. Separate teams were constituted to arrest Sanjeev who was held on May 20, said the SSP.
“During sustained interrogation of Sanjeev, it came to light that he had met Jatinder Singh alias Goldy in Ropar Jail. After coming out of jail, both started drug trafficking activities together. It was further revealed that Goldy, presently residing in Canada, was involved in large-scale narcotics supply operations. His associates include Gurjant Singh alias Jatta (in Australia) and Harbeer Sohal. The trio was nominated in the case. Sohal, a resident of Amritsar Rural, was arrested. A bag was found in his Thar vehicle from which police recovered 5.1 kg heroin and Rs 1,50,000 drug money,” said the SSP, adding the singer was a ‘courier’ in the drug supply chain.
Of the two foreign-based accused, Jatinder Singh alias Goldy, 33, is a native of Shahpur, Mohali while Gurjant Singh alias Jatta, 29, is a native of Sohavi, Fatehgarh Sahib. Goldy was earlier involved in murder and extortion cases and Jatta in NDPS and organized crime cases, said police.
An FIR has been registered at Doraha police station under the sections 21/29/27A/61 and 85 of the NDPS Act, and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.
Sohal’s tracks include “7 Din”, “Pittal”, “Mobster”, “Kala Maal”, “Black Boost” among others.
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