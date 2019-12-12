Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal questioned by ED on ‘overseas transactions’

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal was questioned by Enforcement Directorate officials for more than six hours on Wednesday. (File photo) Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal was questioned by Enforcement Directorate officials for more than six hours on Wednesday. (File photo)

Renowned Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal was questioned for six hours by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday regarding an investigation into alleged overseas transactions. He had also recorded his statement in the 2014 case.

ED is probing the matter under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

He came on Tuesday morning and left the office in the evening.

Talking to reporters, Grewal said that ED had asked for some documents related to his company overseas and he had submitted the same.

It is learned that some more documents were required by ED from him.

ED has been probing this case following raids by the Income Tax department in 2012 at the premises of various singers across Punjab. Earlier singers like Miss Pooja, Jazzy B, and Diljit Dosanjh had also appeared before ED.

ED sources said three travel agents whose agencies were raided recently have been asked to join the probe on Monday as these agents were under the ED scanner due to alleged hawala transactions following a large number of deportation of Punjabi youth from the US and other countries.

The premises of these agents were raided last month and ED had recovered Rs 50 lakh cash and several documents.

