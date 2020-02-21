Punjabi singer advised for refrain from songs glorifying violence, drugs

The development came a day after a ruckus and spat between two student groups, who reportedly fought with each other when a singer from Haryana sang a song related to alcohol during the fest on Wednesday night. The development came a day after a ruckus and spat between two student groups, who reportedly fought with each other when a singer from Haryana sang a song related to alcohol during the fest on Wednesday night.

THE CHANDIGARH Police Thursday advised Punjabi singer, Karan Aujla, to not sing any song glorifying violence, goonsiam and drugs during his performance in cultural fest, Karvan, in DAV College, Sector 10.

The development came a day after a ruckus and spat between two student groups, who reportedly fought with each other when a singer from Haryana sang a song related to alcohol during the fest on Wednesday night. SHO of PS 3, Inspector Jaspal Singh, communicated to singer Karan Aujla to not sing any song related to violence, guns and drugs.

He said, “I followed the instructions of senior police officers.”

Sources said senior police officers took a strict note of the issue Wednesday night and instructed area SHO to relay the message to all artistes including singers going to college fests for performances.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.