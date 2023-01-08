Punjabi realtors unhappy with Canada govt’s ban on property sale to foreigners

The decision of the Canadian government to put a ban on foreigners buying residential properties particularly in the city has received mixed response. While several Punjabis living in Canada welcomed the move, Punjabi realtors and investors are not happy with this decision.

Sandeep Singh, an NRI from Jalandhar and settled in Brampton, said that he has several relatives in Punjab who invested in prime residential plots in major Canadian cities such as Toronto but they are not being able to rent those out further.

“One of my relatives based in Kapurthala purchased a house for $8 lakh and sold it for $12 lakh after a few months. He then purchased another property for $16 lakh but that is now lying closed,” Singh said, adding that such people are increasing the rate of properties here and due to this, residents are not being able to purchase an affordable house.

Kulwinder Kaur, who has been living in rented accommodations in Canada for over a decade now, said that the government’s decision will check the skyrocketing prices of properties and will make houses affordable for the locals.

She added that when non-investors start purchasing houses for living then the rates will gradually come down.

Toronto-based Arvinder Singh said that most Punjabi realtors there sell houses to investors from India at a higher price. “Several Punjabi residents of Canada are into this business. They buy prime properties and rent those out to locals and mostly to students from India,” he said, Kapurthala resident Gurpreet Singh, who has relatives in Canada, said that post-Covid property rates have skyrocketed.

“Some people I know have purchased at lease six houses in the main cities. Also several people who go to Canada as tourists are purchasing houses there,” he said, adding that post-Covid, more foreigners have started investing in properties in Canada.

A property dealer from Punjab, who has several clients in Toronto, said, “Most people invest in properties to earn quick money and this ban will mean huge losses for us.