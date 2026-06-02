Punjabi woman arrested in Canada after infant found dead in Brampton home

Social media accounts suggested that the Brampton residence where the newborn was found dead may have housed a large number of occupants. (Image generated using AI)

A 23-year-old Punjabi woman has been arrested after the body of a newborn infant was found inside a home in Brampton in Canada’s Ontario, in a case that has sent shockwaves through the Indo-Canadian community in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Peel Regional Police said Simran Kaur was arrested after officers responding to a call regarding a medical emergency discovered the deceased infant inside a residence near Kennedy Road North and Williams Parkway on Sunday evening.

The police were called to the semi-detached house on Hansen Road at around 8.30 pm. Officers located the body of the newborn inside the home and subsequently arrested Kaur, who has been identified as the child’s mother.