Punjab-origin student accused of killing parents, grandmother in Texas

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A 19-year-old student of Punjabi origin has been charged with murdering his parents and grandmother in a shocking triple homicide in the US state of Texas, leaving his ancestral village in Punjab’s Nawanshahr district in deep mourning.
Relatives in Nawanshahr first learnt about the incident through phone calls from acquaintances in the United States. They said the motive behind the alleged killings remains unclear.
The accused, identified as Gaurav Chopra, allegedly opened fire on members of his family at their home in the Tuscany village subdivision in Texas on the night of June 17. The incident claimed the lives of his father, Sita Ram, 56, mother, Kamlesh Rani, 46, and grandmother, Mahinder Kaur, 73, who died of gunshot wounds.
According to local reports in the US, Chopra, a student at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, allegedly began firing at family members inside the house without warning.
Reports quoting police said the accused also allegedly targeted his 21-year-old elder brother, Sajan, who narrowly escaped. After the shootings, Gaurav fled the scene, triggering a large-scale search operation by local authorities.
Investigators said the suspect’s attempt to escape ended when his vehicle met with an accident. Authorities further stated that the weapon allegedly used in the attack malfunctioned, following which he was taken into custody. He has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder and is currently being held without bail.
News of the killings sent shockwaves through Lakpur village in Punjab’s Nawanshahr district, where the family traces its roots. Relatives and residents described the incident as unimaginable and said the entire village was struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.
“Sita Ram had been living in the United States for nearly three decades and had established a successful business in the Palmview area. He was also known for his involvement in community and social welfare activities,” said a villager.
Makhan Singh, a cousin of the deceased who lives in the village, said the family had visited Punjab only four to five months ago.
“Everything appeared normal during their visit. Nobody could have imagined such a tragedy,” he said.
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