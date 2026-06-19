Punjab-origin student accused of killing parents, grandmother in Texas

Makhan Singh, Sita Ram's cousin, shares details of the tragedy with relatives and members of the community at the family's native village. (Express)

A 19-year-old student of Punjabi origin has been charged with murdering his parents and grandmother in a shocking triple homicide in the US state of Texas, leaving his ancestral village in Punjab’s Nawanshahr district in deep mourning.

Relatives in Nawanshahr first learnt about the incident through phone calls from acquaintances in the United States. They said the motive behind the alleged killings remains unclear.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Chopra, allegedly opened fire on members of his family at their home in the Tuscany village subdivision in Texas on the night of June 17. The incident claimed the lives of his father, Sita Ram, 56, mother, Kamlesh Rani, 46, and grandmother, Mahinder Kaur, 73, who died of gunshot wounds.