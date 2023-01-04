Punjabi-origin man to be the first Sikh referee in UK Premier League

The 37-year-old Bhupinder Singh Gill will make history Wednesday evening when he umpires the football match between Southampton and Nottingham Forest.

He will become the first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee to officiate in a Premier League match.

Earlier, his brother Sunny Singh Gill, had became the first British South Asian to referee an EFL game earlier this season.

Speaking to Mirror, UK, Gill said, Dad-of-two Singh Gill said: “This has to be the proudest and most exciting moment in my refereeing journey so far, but I’m not getting carried away as it is just another step in the direction to where I want to get to.”

“My family are also really proud and excited for me. I wouldn’t be in this situation if it wasn’t for my dad, who has supported me throughout my journey and been a role model for me.”

His father Jarnail Singh

took charge of more than 150 English Football League matches between 2004 and 2010.

Howard Webb, who presided over the 2010 World Cup final, told SkySports that the trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi match official Bhupinder Singh Gill will carry a message of hope for diverse ethnic communities when he makes a historic Premier League debut.