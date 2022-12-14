scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Punjabi-origin London cop says she didn’t know her Albanian husband was a drug lord

Two years ago, the police raided the couple’s house in North London and found drugs in a Louis Vuitton box under their bed, as well as 27,000 pounds in cash besides cannabis cultivation in their backyard.

Rasvinder Agalliu and her husband Julian Agalliu. (Facebook/Rasvinder Agalliu)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Rasvinder Agalliu, the Indian-origin former model and Constable who was sacked from the London metropolitan police after her husband’s drug links came to the fore, denied any knowledge about his dealings.

Rasvinder, who led a lavish lifestyle, claimed she thought her husband, Julian Agalliu, a drug lord, was making his money by working as a chef for professional footballers, the Evening Standard reported.

The Times wrote that Rasvinder led a millionaire’s lifestyle with an expensive Audi, and Louis Vuitton bags.

The Times said Raswinder, a beauty queen, worked at the Metropolitan Police for more than 15 years. She was dismissed from service, and her husband, an Albanian, was convicted last Friday for conspiracy to supply drugs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

He used to reportedly flaunt the fact that Raswinder was in the police force.

Raswinder was sacked after the disciplinary panel rejected her claims that she did not have any knowledge about her husband’s drug deals.

The couple has three children.

Two years ago, the police raided the couple’s house in North London and found drugs in a Louis Vuitton box under their bed, as well as 27,000 pounds in cash besides cannabis cultivation in their backyard.

More from Chandigarh

They also found details of incriminating conversation.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 03:17:32 pm
Next Story

KFin Technologies IPO to open December 19; price band at Rs 347-366/share

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close