Punjabi-origin London cop says she didn’t know her Albanian husband was a drug lord

Rasvinder Agalliu, the Indian-origin former model and Constable who was sacked from the London metropolitan police after her husband’s drug links came to the fore, denied any knowledge about his dealings.

Rasvinder, who led a lavish lifestyle, claimed she thought her husband, Julian Agalliu, a drug lord, was making his money by working as a chef for professional footballers, the Evening Standard reported.

The Times wrote that Rasvinder led a millionaire’s lifestyle with an expensive Audi, and Louis Vuitton bags.

The Times said Raswinder, a beauty queen, worked at the Metropolitan Police for more than 15 years. She was dismissed from service, and her husband, an Albanian, was convicted last Friday for conspiracy to supply drugs.

He used to reportedly flaunt the fact that Raswinder was in the police force.

Raswinder was sacked after the disciplinary panel rejected her claims that she did not have any knowledge about her husband’s drug deals.

The couple has three children.

Two years ago, the police raided the couple’s house in North London and found drugs in a Louis Vuitton box under their bed, as well as 27,000 pounds in cash besides cannabis cultivation in their backyard.

They also found details of incriminating conversation.