Punjabi NRIs reach out to students stranded in Australia

While Australian authorities have decided to support only those overseas students who have been there for the past year amid the COVID-19 lockdown, some NRIs from Punjab have come forward to rescue students who have yet to complete this period and are not eligible for such benefits. Such students were finding hard to arrange money for their daily needs, but are now being providing essential items as well as other needed items to them.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had stated that overseas students are not eligible for any financial support as under their visa arrangement but later, Australia’s Acting Immigration Minister Alan Trudge stated that students who have been in Australia longer than 12 months will be able to access their Australian superannuation.

“Most of them are either dependent on their work to afford their daily needs due to the closing down of several workplaces, or their parents back home,” said Parveen Arora of Vision Vibha, an immigration institute which is facilitating students on a study basis to Australia, Canada, and the UK.

Rajinder Klair, a Jalandhar-based man living in Australia and member of the Guru Ravidas community in Melbourne called ‘Service to Humanity’, said that they have formed four wings in Melbourne which included north, east, west, and south regions to help students as well as the families stranded in Australia.

Each wing has headed a group of two to four persons each. They are providing grocery kits and prescribed medicines at the doorsteps of these students and other needy. Till date, we have been supplying to hundreds of students, including those of other countries, as per their food demands, said Klair.

He further said that because of this announcement of the government, new students are quite apprehensive about their future and completing their studies abroad. “We decided to help them in every possible way till the time the situation returns to normal,” said Rajinder, who had himself migrated to Australia 13 years ago after going there on a study basis.

He also said that they have shared a pamphlet of their organisation on social media channels so that anyone in need can contact them.

“I came to Australia on a study basis around 6 months ago and living in rented accommodation, now my workplace is closed and I am dependent for my food and daily needs on the Guru Ravidas community,” said Harleen Kaur of Nawanshahr, adding that she cannot even ask her parents to help her because they cannot afford to do so. She said that like her, there are several of her classmates who are now dependent on the Guru Ravidas community here.

