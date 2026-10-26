Punjabi has official status, but is it getting institutional support it needs?

Punjabi has official status, a rich literary heritage and a state institution dedicated to its development. However, ensuring that it functions effectively in government, education, public communication and emerging technologies requires more than legal recognition. It needs specialist staff, research, language resources and sustained institutional support.

The controversy surrounding Punjab’s Bhasha Vibhag (language department) has brought this question into focus. When recruitment in an institution entrusted with developing the language can remain unresolved for more than three years, it raises questions about the priority given to its mandate. While the delay alone does not establish its impact on the department’s output, it highlights the importance of staffing and administrative support.

Why does official status matter?

The demand for a Punjabi-speaking state culminated in Punjab’s reorganisation in 1966. The Punjab Official Language Act, 1967, subsequently established Punjabi in Gurmukhi script as the state’s official language.

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However, official status does not automatically ensure everyday use. Citizens must be able to access government information in Punjabi, departments must use it in official communication, and the languageneeds terminology to function in specialised fields. The challenge is to translate legal recognition into consistent practice.

What role does the Bhasha Vibhag play and can Punjabi keep pace with the digital world?

Experts said the department traces its roots to a Punjabi section established in the erstwhile Patiala state in 1948; its magazine, Punjabi Duniya, began publication in 1950. Its work includes books, journals, dictionaries, language resources and research to document Punjabi, standardise terminology and serve readers, researchers, students and public institutions.

The department has made 100s of the Department’s books and journals AI-ready and made them available online, while more than 10,000 library books were linked to its website in coordination with the Punjab Digital Library. Seven Punjabi dictionaries and seven subject glossaries were also added, mentioned its’ director Jaswant Singh Jaffar in his letter to the Punjab Chief Minister.. He also mentioned that the Shabdmala app consolidated Punjabi dictionaries, idioms and proverbs, making words, meanings in Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu, and traditional expressions accessible for AI use.

“For making Punjabi usage in administration, education, courts, public communication and the digital world, the department requires specialist expertise and delay in their appointment means is causing dent to the development of Punjabi language ,” said Kuldeep Singh, former professor of education at Punjabi University, Patiala.

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Why does Punjabi still have to be asserted within Punjab?

Examples from public institutions illustrate the gap between recognition and implementation. An RTI disclosure found that the Punjab Divyangjan Empowerment Scheme, 2021, was neither translated into Punjabi nor uploaded in the language on the concerned department’s website, prompting the Language Department to direct compliance with the language law.

In December 2022, Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal sought parliamentary documents in Punjabi, which were provided alongside Hindi and English during the winter session.

In 2026, Army Public Schools in Punjab faced objections after parents were told Sanskrit would be compulsory, while Punjabi would be optional, subject to sufficient demand.

Though these cases involve different institutions, they underline that official status matters when people can use Punjabi to access services, study and engage with public institutions.

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Punjabi has official recognition, a rich literary tradition and academic institutions. The Bhasha Vibhag’s publications, research and language resources help keep Punjabi usable and relevant.

“If recruitment remains unresolved for over three years, it raises a larger question: are Punjabi’s institutional needs receiving the sustained attention required to carry the language into new domains,” said Prof Kuldeep Singh.