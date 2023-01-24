scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Punjabi, Haryana cuisines planned for G20 delegates visiting Chandigarh

Dishes such as ‘makki ki roti’ and ‘sarson da saag’, millet-based dishes depicting its health benefits, and a tour of Nek Chand’s Rock Garden are being planned for the foreign delegates who are coming to Chandigarh for the G20 meeting scheduled on January 30 and 31.

A gala dinner with an elaborate menu comprising cuisines such as 'makki ki roti' and 'sarson da saag' are being planned for the foreign delegates who are coming to Chandigarh for the G20 meeting scheduled on January 30 and 31.
A gala dinner with an elaborate menu comprising cuisines such as ‘makki ki roti’ and ‘sarson da saag’ at the Lake Club, millet-based dishes depicting its health benefits, and a tour of Nek Chand’s Rock Garden are being planned for the foreign delegates who are coming to Chandigarh for the G20 meeting scheduled on January 30 and 31.

For, the Chandigarh administration, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is planning a detailed itinerary so that the 170 foreign representatives get a taste of Punjab and Haryana’s rich culinary spread, apart from getting to know Chandigarh’s iconic places.

“We are planning to have a gala dinner at Lake Club with cultural performances which will include folk dance as well. The menu is being planned with the MEA though we want that there should be local cuisine as well. Our menu is incomplete if we do not include ‘sarson da saag’ with steaming hot ‘makki roti’,” said UT adviser Dharam Pal.

He added, “Also, we are planning to include millet-based dishes in the menu so as to promote their health benefits. In fact, all these are being planned with MEA and haven’t been finalised yet. The details are yet to come.”

On the excursion, he said that Rock Garden has been kept on a priority since it is one of a kind.

“Also, they may like to visit the Golf Club as well. So we will be making requisite arrangements,” the officer said.

Officials of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, were in the city a few days ago to review the arrangements for the upcoming G20 summit to be held in January and March. There were 11 members in the team.

The first meeting on International Financial Architecture has been scheduled to be held at Hotel Lalit at IT Park on January 30 and 31.

A cultural programme for the delegates will be held at the Lake Club, Officials visited the venue of the meeting and reviewed the preparations.

A senior official of the UT Administration said that to showcase the tradition, culture, heritage, and custom, the delegates will be taken to iconic spots of the city such as Sukhna Lake, Capitol Complex, and Rock Garden. The renovation and cleanliness work of these spots have been going on in full swing.

The second meeting on agriculture would be held in March, the date of which is yet to be confirmed by the central government, officials said.

India is holding the presidency of the G20 summit from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. Foreign delegates from nearly 40 countries and global organisations will be attending the meetings.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 12:12 IST
