Woman from Punjabi film industry blames husband, associates for assault; case filed

A case has come to light at Kharar where a woman associated with the Punjabi film industry has accused her husband and his associates of assault, physical violence and repeated threats. Based on her statement, the police have registered a case.
Complainant Paramjeet Kaur (about 36 years old), a resident of Hollywood Heights, Kharar, told the police: “I work in the film industry as an actor and director. My first marriage took place in 2007 with Sukhjinder Singh. Later, I became friends with Naginder Gakhar and about nine months ago we got married in a temple in Mohali.”
She alleged that after the marriage, she discovered Gakhar was still in contact with his first wife Pinky Rani, which increased domestic tension. “His first wife and children repeatedly threatened me, and Naginder Gakhar used to assault me almost every day,” she said.
According to Paramjeet Kaur, on February 5, while she was travelling from Kurali police station to Kharar, her cars rear window was smashed near Khanpur and three vehicles repeatedly rammed her car. “Gakhar himself was present in a Tata Hexa,” she added.
She alleged that outside the police station, Gakhar slapped and punched her. After the incident, the woman stated, “Being mentally harassed and distressed, I consumed a poisonous substance that was in my car.”
Police said she was immediately taken to Civil Hospital, Kharar, and after first aid, she was referred to Phase 6 Civil Hospital, Mohali.
During investigation, the police registered a case against accused Gakhar under sections 115(2), 126(2), and 324(4) of the BNS. The role of other accused, Jaswinder Singh, an unidentified Nihang, and some unknown persons is under investigation.
According to investigating officer Lakhwinderpal Singh, videos and other evidence provided by the complainant will also be examined. Further legal action will be taken after completion of the investigation.
