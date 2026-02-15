Woman from Punjabi film industry blames husband, associates for assault; case filed

Police said she was immediately taken to Civil Hospital, Kharar, and after first aid, she was referred to Phase 6 Civil Hospital, Mohali. (Source: File/ Representational)

A case has come to light at Kharar where a woman associated with the Punjabi film industry has accused her husband and his associates of assault, physical violence and repeated threats. Based on her statement, the police have registered a case.

Complainant Paramjeet Kaur (about 36 years old), a resident of Hollywood Heights, Kharar, told the police: “I work in the film industry as an actor and director. My first marriage took place in 2007 with Sukhjinder Singh. Later, I became friends with Naginder Gakhar and about nine months ago we got married in a temple in Mohali.”

She alleged that after the marriage, she discovered Gakhar was still in contact with his first wife Pinky Rani, which increased domestic tension. “His first wife and children repeatedly threatened me, and Naginder Gakhar used to assault me almost every day,” she said.