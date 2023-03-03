Galaxy of stars at Punjabi entertainment awards

TAGORE Theatre was transformed into a galaxy of stars on February 25, as it played host to the first edition of the Punjabi Entertainment Festival and Award (PEFA). The star studded red carpet event saw renowned artists and prominent personalities of the Punjabi industry grace the awards night that was inaugurated by Punjab Culture and Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann.

Founder of PEFA Sapan Manchanda and Co-Founder Niharka said that the purpose of this award show is to truly honour the personalities who have raised the bar of the Punjabi cinema and music, and brought laurels across the world. “These awards are our way of recognising and honoring the invaluable talent we have, of artists who’ve worked hard to keep the Punjabi cinema and music alive and thriving,” they added.

On the occasion, Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj and music genius Charanjit Singh Ahuja were honored with the Punjab Ratna Award; Jazzy B and Maninder Buttar won the Global Star Award, Yograj Singh, Sardar Sohi and Sunita Dhir took home Prithvi Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, Sargun Mehta was honored with Daljit Kaur Memorial Award, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Vijay Tandon were honoured with Pride of Punjabi Cinema while Sarabjit Cheema and Shipra Goyal with Pride of Punjabi Music Award.

Gopal Das Sehgal Memorial Award to Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, Balraj Sahni Memorial Award to Binnu Dhillon and Dev Kharoud, singer Mannat Noor was awarded the Gurmeet Bawa Memorial Award, Jaswant Bhanwara Memorial Award to Gurmeet Singh and AV Sarha, Gurkeertan Memorial Award to Ashish Duggal, Prince Kanwaljit Singh and Jasmine Bajwa took home Promising Award, Youth Icon Award to Kartar Cheema and Hardeep Grewal, Bhai Manna Singh Memorial Award to Anita Shabdish, Varinder Memorial Award to Director Simarjit Singh, Nand Lal Noorpuri Award to Happy Raikoti, Mulkraj Bhakri Award to Amberdeep Singh, Kulwinder Billa was given Kuldeep Manak Memorial Award, Khan Saab with Sardool Sikandar Memorial Award, Raj Shokar with Limelight Star Award, Amar Noori with Shaan-e-Punjab Award.

Film distributor Munish Sahni, the famous actor of Hindi and Punjabi films Mukesh Rishi, stage manager Satinder Satti, singer Sarghi Maan, and music producer Dinesh Aulakh were honoured with a special appreciation award.

On this occasion, the new edition of the Punjabi Industry Data-Information and Telephone Directory prepared by Sapan Manchanda for the year 2023-24 was also released. Singer and actor Gippy Grewal, who was present as a special guest said such award ceremonies are greatly appreciated and needed by the Punjabi industry. Such awards boost the spirits of artists. Punjabi singers Sarabjit Cheema, Vicky, Bennett Dosanjh, Raman Gill, Sangram Hanjara, Sarghi Mann and other famous singers entertained the audience with live performances. Laddi Kangar, Gurpreet Khetla, an associate of PEFA, and other famous personalities of the Punjabi industry were present.