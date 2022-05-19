Pollywood: From Punjabi to Bhojpuri, Chaupal OTT expands portfolio with ‘Prapanch’ release

After its success in the Punjabi entertainment industry, Chaupal – the world’s first multiregional over-the-top platform (OTT), has now ventured into the Bhojpuri film industry. Justifying its tagline, ‘Entertainment Beyond Boundaries’ Chaupal has expanded its entertainment portfolio with the release of first-ever Bhojpuri web series titled ‘Prapanch.’ The OTT app is available worldwide with more than 500 hours of Bhojpuri content to begin with.

About ‘Prapanch’

Chaupal original ‘Prapanch’ is the first web-series of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry featuring power star Pawan Singh along with actors Sabiha Ali Khan (Shehnoor), Zafar Waris Khan, Shabia Zafri, Brij Bhushan Shukla, and Vinit Vishal in the lead roles. Inspired by true events, the story shows how a young innocent boy from a middle-class family is forced by life’s circumstances to enter the world of crime.

Up Next: ‘Lanka Mein Danka’

Next in the pipeline is another web series titled ‘Lanka Mein Danka’ featuring Ritesh Pandey. It is a unique story of a hopeless lover who builds a school for his beloved’s happiness and makes education possible for thousands of children.

In the Pipeline

The Bhojpuri content on Chaupal is packed with action, drama, energy, and entertainment in upcoming web series projects such as:

Manoj Tiwari’s ‘Dharti Putra’

Nirahua and Amprapali’s ‘Puravanchal’

Ravi Kisan and Rani Chatterjee’s ‘Purab Ka Beta’

‘Ranbir’ featuring Arvind Akela (Kallu)

Other projects in the pipeline with actors Yash Mishra, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani

‘A Proud Moment’

Chaupal OTT director Sandeep Bansal has collaborated with Yashi Films, a leading production house of Bhojpuri films, to bring out world-class Bhojpuri content for its audience across the globe. “This is a proud moment for all of us who have worked so hard for the last three years to bring Chaupal to life. Chaupal, as the name suggests, is a gathering of people who come together for a good time, so we wanted to create a platform which reminded people of their roots, where content could be watched in all regional languages with family, or with a group of friends,” said Bansal.

“We are not in the business of entertainment, but we are The Entertainment,” he added. “We, at Chaupal, are committed to promote regional entertainment for audiences across the globe. With its easy-to-use technology and large content library in Bhojpuri, our Bhojpuri subscribers will be able to get the best entertainment experience sitting anywhere, anytime.”