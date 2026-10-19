‘Punjab always first’: Artists unite to demand justice after anti-drug activist’s murder

A growing number of Punjabi singers and actors have rallied behind the family of Punjabi singer and anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, following his murder in Mansa. Prominent figures from the entertainment industry have put professional commitments on hold and joined the demand for justice.

Jhota was shot dead in Mansa on October 13 during a confrontation with a local medical store owner. The killing has sparked state-wide outrage, massive public protests, and a widespread shutdown across Punjab.

From Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, postponing his Signed to God Tour shows in Canada and the United States, to actor Neeru Bajwa putting the release of her upcoming Punjabi film Thaapi on hold, artists across the industry have expressed solidarity with Jhota’s family and the people of Punjab.

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The latest to join the protest was Punjabi singer R Nait, whose song “Dabda Kithe A” Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann adopted as a campaign anthem during his election rallies. R Nait visited the ongoing protest in Mansa on Monday, joining the growing chorus of voices seeking justice for Jhota.

Sidhu Moosewala’s father postpones Canada tour

In a gesture of solidarity, Balkaur Singh Sidhu announced that the Signed to God Tour would be temporarily postponed in view of the situation in Punjab and the protests following Jhota’s death.

Explaining his decision, Balkaur Singh said Punjab and his constituency, Mansa, would take precedence over his professional commitments.

“For me, my constituency, Mansa and my Punjab always come first,” he said, while apologising to supporters in Calgary and the United States for being unable to meet them as planned.

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His announcement has added to the expressions of solidarity from prominent Punjabi personalities, with the family’s decision highlighting the emotional significance of the ongoing protests across the state.

Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa announced that she and her team decided to put the release of their upcoming Punjabi sports drama Thaapi on hold amid the prevailing atmosphere of grief and unrest in Punjab.

Explaining the decision on social media, Bajwa emphasised that the film industry’s relationship with the state and its people must come before commercial commitments.

“Whatever we are today, it is because of Punjab and Punjabiyat. Cinema is for the people. It can never be greater than the people,” she wrote.

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She further affirmed that the film would remain out of cinemas until the situation improves, reiterating her support for Punjab and its people.

“We stand with Punjab in every way, we stood with Punjab, and we will continue to stand with Punjab,” Bajwa said.

Babbu Maan, Ranjit Bawa visit protest site

Renowned Punjabi singer Babbu Maan visited the ongoing dharna in Mansa on Sunday to pay his respects and offer condolences to Jhota’s father, Fauji Bhim Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Maan highlighted Jhota’s contribution to raising awareness against drugs and noted that Sri Akal Takht Sahib had honoured him with the status of a martyr. He also praised Bhim Singh for remaining steadfast amid the family’s grief.

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Emphasising the need for collective responsibility, Maan said Punjabis should prioritise their communities and the state’s well-being instead of getting caught up in social media disputes. He also cautioned against turning the protest into an opportunity for selfies, stressing that the drug menace had affected almost every household in Punjab.

Singer and actor Ranjit Bawa also visited Mansa late Sunday evening to meet Jhota’s bereaved family. Visibly emotional, Bawa expressed solidarity with the activist’s father and called attention to the long-standing problem of drug trafficking in the state.

He underscored the need for communities to unite at the grassroots level to fight addiction and demand accountability, adding to the growing support from Punjabi artists for the family’s struggle.

Aftermath of the murder

Following the broadcast of the murder, an angry mob converged on the pharmacy, using a bulldozer to demolish the shop before setting its remains on fire.

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Punjab authorities subsequently demolished a section of the accused chemist’s house, citing unauthorised construction. The Mansa station house officer was suspended over administrative and regulatory lapses in handling previous complaints against the chemist.

The accused chemist, Ashwani Kumar, fled the state but was arrested by the police in Salasar, Rajasthan.