‘Punjab always first’: Artists unite to demand justice after anti-drug activist’s murder

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Prominent Punjabi artists, including Balkaur Singh Sidhu, Neeru Bajwa, Babbu Maan, and R Nait, have put major professional commitments on hold following the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
5 min readMansaUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 12:50 PM IST
Punjab artists Mansa dharnaR Nait with father of Parvinder Singh Jhota (Express photo by Kamaldeep Singh Brar)
Make us preferred source on Google

A growing number of Punjabi singers and actors have rallied behind the family of Punjabi singer and anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, following his murder in Mansa. Prominent figures from the entertainment industry have put professional commitments on hold and joined the demand for justice.

Jhota was shot dead in Mansa on October 13 during a confrontation with a local medical store owner. The killing has sparked state-wide outrage, massive public protests, and a widespread shutdown across Punjab.

From Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, postponing his Signed to God Tour shows in Canada and the United States, to actor Neeru Bajwa putting the release of her upcoming Punjabi film Thaapi on hold, artists across the industry have expressed solidarity with Jhota’s family and the people of Punjab.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The latest to join the protest was Punjabi singer R Nait, whose song “Dabda Kithe A” Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann adopted as a campaign anthem during his election rallies. R Nait visited the ongoing protest in Mansa on Monday, joining the growing chorus of voices seeking justice for Jhota.

Sidhu Moosewala’s father postpones Canada tour

In a gesture of solidarity, Balkaur Singh Sidhu announced that the Signed to God Tour would be temporarily postponed in view of the situation in Punjab and the protests following Jhota’s death.

Explaining his decision, Balkaur Singh said Punjab and his constituency, Mansa, would take precedence over his professional commitments.

“For me, my constituency, Mansa and my Punjab always come first,” he said, while apologising to supporters in Calgary and the United States for being unable to meet them as planned.

Story continues below this ad

His announcement has added to the expressions of solidarity from prominent Punjabi personalities, with the family’s decision highlighting the emotional significance of the ongoing protests across the state.

Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa announced that she and her team decided to put the release of their upcoming Punjabi sports drama Thaapi on hold amid the prevailing atmosphere of grief and unrest in Punjab.

Explaining the decision on social media, Bajwa emphasised that the film industry’s relationship with the state and its people must come before commercial commitments.

“Whatever we are today, it is because of Punjab and Punjabiyat. Cinema is for the people. It can never be greater than the people,” she wrote.

Story continues below this ad

She further affirmed that the film would remain out of cinemas until the situation improves, reiterating her support for Punjab and its people.

“We stand with Punjab in every way, we stood with Punjab, and we will continue to stand with Punjab,” Bajwa said.

Also Read | Chhota Sidhu’s ‘gun gestures’ in Canada: Complaint seeks Sidhu Moosewala’s parents’ counselling

Babbu Maan, Ranjit Bawa visit protest site

Renowned Punjabi singer Babbu Maan visited the ongoing dharna in Mansa on Sunday to pay his respects and offer condolences to Jhota’s father, Fauji Bhim Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Maan highlighted Jhota’s contribution to raising awareness against drugs and noted that Sri Akal Takht Sahib had honoured him with the status of a martyr. He also praised Bhim Singh for remaining steadfast amid the family’s grief.

Story continues below this ad

Emphasising the need for collective responsibility, Maan said Punjabis should prioritise their communities and the state’s well-being instead of getting caught up in social media disputes. He also cautioned against turning the protest into an opportunity for selfies, stressing that the drug menace had affected almost every household in Punjab.

Singer and actor Ranjit Bawa also visited Mansa late Sunday evening to meet Jhota’s bereaved family. Visibly emotional, Bawa expressed solidarity with the activist’s father and called attention to the long-standing problem of drug trafficking in the state.

He underscored the need for communities to unite at the grassroots level to fight addiction and demand accountability, adding to the growing support from Punjabi artists for the family’s struggle.

Aftermath of the murder

Following the broadcast of the murder, an angry mob converged on the pharmacy, using a bulldozer to demolish the shop before setting its remains on fire.

Story continues below this ad

Punjab authorities subsequently demolished a section of the accused chemist’s house, citing unauthorised construction. The Mansa station house officer was suspended over administrative and regulatory lapses in handling previous complaints against the chemist.

The accused chemist, Ashwani Kumar, fled the state but was arrested by the police in Salasar, Rajasthan.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments