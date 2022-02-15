Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

Deep Sidhu, Punjabi actor-activist, who shot into limelight following the Red Fort violence during the farmers’ protest on Republic Day last year, died in an accident on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway on Tuesday. According to the police, his Scorpio rammed into a parked truck. Sidhu, who was at the wheel, died in the crash while a co-passenger has survived.

Sidhu was declared brought dead at Kharkhoda hospital.

Deep Sidhu was twice arrested after being accused of playing a part in the conspiracy to hoist a Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.

Following his arrest in February last year, the police had claimed his intention was to “create violence and disregard our national flag”. It had also told a Delhi court that Sidhu was “the main rioter and instigator” of the Red Fort incident, that he “provoked people… thus inciting violence” and that he had been seen in a video with “swords, sticks and flags”.

The court, however, had granted him bail in the case saying that the prosecution had sought to make an example of him since he was popular, but that this “hazards a failure of justice”, and that his continued detention was infringement of his right to life and liberty.

Hours later, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested Sidhu over the charge of damaging the monument. The Delhi court granted bail for the second time calling his arrest a “vicious and sinister action” and added that it “amounts to playing fraud with the established criminal process.”

Sidhu was also accused of having ties with the BJP and provoking protesters to march towards Red Fort. He was sidelined by farmer unions in immediate wake of the Republic Day violence.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed his grief over the death of the social activist. “Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans,” he tweeted.