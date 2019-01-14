Punjab: Zira MLA gets showcause notice from Congress, he sticks to his stand

A DAY AFTER Zira MLA Kulbir Singh Zira boycotted the oath taking ceremony of sarpanches and panches at Ferozepur expressing his anger against fuctioning of Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, the IG of Ferozepur range, the state Congress Sunday issued him a showcause notice seeking explanation for his conduct at a public function. PPCC president Sunil Jakhar said,”A show-cause notice has been issued to him seeking written explanation.”

Zira was present at the district-level function Saturday, but he walked out after declaring from stage that the police was allegedly protecting liquor contractors and drug peddlers.

On Sunday, Zira said,”I will be meeting DGP Punjab Suresh Arora on Monday along with various complaints of my area where police is not punishing the liquor contractors and drug smugglers. I have spoken the truth and I stand by it. I became the voice of lakhs of people of my area and I am not backing out from my statement at all.”

Sources told The Indian Express that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has taken up the matter seriously and decided not to allow indiscipline in the party. Top sources in the party also said that the MLA could face “serious action” for his comments.

“Zira is a first timer. He is not a dyed in wool congressman either. His father was an Akali leader. We cannot allow him to behave like this in the party. He has to learn Congress ways,” said a party leader.

He added that there was a demand that he should be expelled from the party right away so as to convey a message, but it has been decided that he should be given an opportunity to show cause.

Earlier talking about the incident, Jakhar had said, “We have taken note of all his grievances. However, it was the wrong platform to air his opinions as it has embarrassed the party. It should have been discussed at party level.”

Zira, however, is unrelenting. He told the Indian Express that he had only narrated the truth. He again alleged IG Ferozepore Zone MS Chhinna was openly supporting the illegal traders of liquor.

“I took up the matter with the Chief Minister three months ago. I told him that my supporters were shot at by illegal traders and in return my supporters were booked for attempt to murder. But nobody cared. It is not that I had not taken up the matter at the right platform. I have spoken up only now. And I have received countless calls since morning. I did not receive any call from my senior party leader today.”

About his speech at the event, Zira said,”It was an eye opener for Congress leaders. They need to see how few police officers are protecting drug peddlers and liquor smugglers and hence bringing a bad name to the state government. I am not against the working of my party and its policies, but few officers need to be told to mend their ways.”

He again named a liquor contractor and alleged that illegal liquor — 26000 cartons — belonging to him was seized by Zira and Ferozepur police, but FIR against him was cancelled and no excise duty was paid by him on these smuggled liquor cartons. “He was also involved in a murder case and even from that case he has been absolved. After, I raised the matter of about 7 cases, I have got calls of hundreds of more such cases as well from different parts of Punjab,” he alleged.

Zira also claimed that SAD leaders were being favoured by police officials even now and hence their illegal businesses were being allowed. However, reacting to Zira’s outburst, SAD President Sukhbir Badal had on Saturday said that Zira himself was involved in illegal drug trade. Badal had stated,”It seems that some of his illegal works are not been done by police due to which he is targeting them.” Replying to Sukhbir, Zira said: “I am not demanding transfer of any police official, rather I want police to punish the actual culprits.”