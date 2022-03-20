Punjab youths will get jobs on merit, without bias, says Bhagwant Mann

After the Cabinet in its maiden meeting approved a proposal to fill up 25,000 posts in various government departments, including 10,000 in the police force, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said “the jobs will be given on merit. There will be no discrimination, no ‘sifarish’ (recommendation) and no bribe”.

He said the “green pen” that the public handed him signed the first government order to provide jobs to the youth, “who had been going abroad due to dearth of employment avenues in the state”.

This decision will open new vistas of employment for the youth through a transparent and merit-based mechanism, said Mann.

Unemployment has been one of the major issues that the Aam Aadmi Party had raised ahead of the Assembly polls. The party had promised to take the first cabinet decision of offering jobs after it was voted to power.

Earlier in the day, 10 AAP legislators, including a woman member, were inducted into the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also cleared the presentation of supplementary demands for grants for the year 2021-22 to be presented in the ensuing Assembly session. This decision will provide a budget for additional or excess expenditure incurred by various departments during the financial year 2021-22 to liquidate the pending liabilities, according to an official release.

Similarly, the Cabinet also gave approval for presentation of the Statement of Estimated Expenditure (Vote on Account) from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 for the year 2022-23 mandated to be presented in the state Assembly.