Went to Dubai to earn, family kept sending him money: Punjab youth rescued after four months

In search of a better future, a Jalandhar youth went to Dubai four months ago only to return home traumatised after allegedly being trapped by a company that confiscated his passport, withheld his salary, and forced him to work under harsh conditions amid a war-like atmosphere.

Lovepreet Singh of Sofi village, the only son of his parents, had left for Dubai to help his debt-ridden family. But, on the contrary, his family sent him money from Punjab for four months so that he could survive in Dubai.

Describing his ordeal, Lovepreet said, I was sent to Dubai on a two-month tourist visa after being promised a simple packing job and a monthly salary of 1,300 dirhams (around Rs 33,000), but after reaching there, I was forced to work in a steel factory under difficult conditions.”