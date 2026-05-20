Went to Dubai to earn, family kept sending him money: Punjab youth rescued after four months

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In search of a better future, a Jalandhar youth went to Dubai four months ago only to return home traumatised after allegedly being trapped by a company that confiscated his passport, withheld his salary, and forced him to work under harsh conditions amid a war-like atmosphere.
Lovepreet Singh of Sofi village, the only son of his parents, had left for Dubai to help his debt-ridden family. But, on the contrary, his family sent him money from Punjab for four months so that he could survive in Dubai.
Describing his ordeal, Lovepreet said, I was sent to Dubai on a two-month tourist visa after being promised a simple packing job and a monthly salary of 1,300 dirhams (around Rs 33,000), but after reaching there, I was forced to work in a steel factory under difficult conditions.”
“Despite working for months, the company neither paid me nor returned my passport. Whenever I asked for my wages, company officials would threaten me with consequences,” he said.
Lovepreet recalled living in constant fear due to the tense situation there. “Whenever sirens sounded, everything stopped. Even today, those sounds echo in my ears,” he said, adding that he had almost lost hope of ever returning home and meeting his family.
As his health deteriorated and communication with him became irregular, his worried mother approached the office of Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal on April 6, seeking help for her only son.
Following this, Seechewal wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs, and then the Indian Embassy in Dubai intervened and facilitated Lovepreet’s return to India on May 13.
Upon reaching home, Lovepreet met Seechewal and expressed his gratitude for helping reunite him with his family.
Seechewal urged Punjab youths to avoid illegal shortcuts and carefully verify job offers and travel agents before going abroad for work. He also thanked the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Dubai for their prompt action in ensuring the youth’s safe return.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram