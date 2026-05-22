Punjab youth missing for 8 months after being ‘recruited’ into Russian army

Heera Singh travelled to Moscow in October 2024 on a study visa. He allegedly came in contact with agents and recruiters who promised him Rs 14 lakh at the time of recruitment and a monthly salary of Rs 2.5 lakh if he joined the Russian army. (NYT/ Used for Representation)

What began as a dream of a better future through overseas education has turned into a nightmare for a family from Punjab, whose sole breadwinner has been missing for the past eight months after allegedly being recruited into the Russian military during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.

The distressed family on Thursday approached Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal at Nirmal Kutia, seeking help in tracing Heera Singh, a resident of Amritsar district, who had gone to Moscow on a study visa in hopes of building a better life for his family and securing treatment for his specially-abled child.

His wife, Navdeep Kaur, narrated how financial distress and the serious medical condition of their eldest son allegedly pushed her husband into accepting an offer that eventually dragged him into the war zone.