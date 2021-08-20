Punjab: Youth Congress workers, volunteers repair potholes on 4-km stretch

Youth Congress workers carried out pothole-filling drive in Kishangarh on Thursday. A stretch of 4-km that had been left unattended by the authorities was filled in and repaired by the workers.

Chandigarh Youth Congress workers led by President Manoj Lubana gathered in numbers and carried out the mass pothole filling drive.

The issue had remained unresolved despite the local residents complaints to authorities regarding the lack of basic amenities and cleanliness services in the area.

Manoj Lubana, who was himself seen filling holes on the road, said, “Despite being the City Beautiful, it’s sad that so many people who live on the outskirts have been ignored and neglected. These places often do not reflect the same environment as seen in the rest of the city. It is equally our responsibility to look after them and ensure they get basic facilities. It’s shocking how the BJP has abused the trust of the people of Chandigarh, that even after starting her second term, Kirron Kher has nothing to show in terms of work done for the people of the city, and under her leadership the BJP has completely abdicated its responsibility and is nowhere to be found in Chandigarh”.

Manoj Lubana was accompanied by other youth leaders Prikshit Rana, Navdeep Singh, Pardeep Singh Karan, Vakeel Khan, Ravi Prasher and Umesh Zappy Partap Jony.