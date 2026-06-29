Amid leadership change buzz, Warring aide appointed Punjab Youth Congress chief

Shubham Devgan, who secured the highest number of votes in the organisational elections, was formally appointed through an office order issued by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhJun 29, 2026 10:44 PM IST
The Indian Youth Congress has appointed Shubham Devgan as the new Punjab Youth Congress chief after organisational elections (Credit: X/@IYCPunjab, Image Enhanced using AI)The Indian Youth Congress has appointed Shubham Devgan as the new Punjab Youth Congress chief after organisational elections (Credit: X/@IYCPunjab, Image Enhanced using AI)
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The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday named Shubham Devgan, a close associate of Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, as the state Youth Congress chief. The appointment is being seen as a shot in the arm for Warring, amid speculation within the party over a possible change in the state leadership.

Devgan, who secured the highest number of votes in the organisational elections, was formally appointed through an office order issued by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib. The order also named Gagandeep Singh as senior vice-president and Karanvir Singh Dhillon as vice-president with immediate effect.

“The Indian Youth Congress is confident that they will devote their full time and energy to further strengthen the organisation as well as the Congress Party under the able and dynamic leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” read the order.

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In the delegate elections, the results of which were declared last week, Devgan polled 1,60,154 votes, narrowly defeating Gagandeep Singh, who secured 1,56,271 votes. Karanvir Singh Dhillon finished third with 94,181 votes. A total of 4,68,614 votes were cast.

The contest was closely watched because all three candidates were backed by rival power centres within the Congress’ state unit.

Devgan enjoyed the support of Warring, while Gagandeep Singh, son of former MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, was backed by former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is himself being seen as a strong contender for the PPCC chief’s post. Dhillon, grandson of former MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon, had the backing of Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Under the Youth Congress election process, securing the highest number of delegate votes does not automatically ensure appointment as state president. The top three candidates are interviewed by the Congress leadership before the high command takes the final decision. Monday’s appointment is therefore being viewed within party circles as a clear endorsement of the Warring camp at a time when speculation over a change in the Punjab Congress leadership continues.

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The appointment also assumes significance as the Congress seeks to strengthen its organisation ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The Youth Congress has traditionally served as a nursery for future party leaders, with several senior Congress leaders having risen through its ranks. Devgan succeeds Mohit Mohindra, who had taken over as Punjab Youth Congress president in August 2023 after replacing Barinder Singh Dhillon.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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