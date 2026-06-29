Amid leadership change buzz, Warring aide appointed Punjab Youth Congress chief

The Indian Youth Congress has appointed Shubham Devgan as the new Punjab Youth Congress chief after organisational elections (Credit: X/@IYCPunjab, Image Enhanced using AI)

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday named Shubham Devgan, a close associate of Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, as the state Youth Congress chief. The appointment is being seen as a shot in the arm for Warring, amid speculation within the party over a possible change in the state leadership.

Devgan, who secured the highest number of votes in the organisational elections, was formally appointed through an office order issued by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib. The order also named Gagandeep Singh as senior vice-president and Karanvir Singh Dhillon as vice-president with immediate effect.

“The Indian Youth Congress is confident that they will devote their full time and energy to further strengthen the organisation as well as the Congress Party under the able and dynamic leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” read the order.