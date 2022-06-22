Punjab youth Flying Officer Raghav Arora bags ‘Sword of Honour’

Flying Officer Raghav Arora, who belongs to Pathankot and is an alumnus of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, was awarded with the prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ and the trophy for ‘Best in Flying’ at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) held at Air Force Academy, Dindigul, Hyderabad.

Raghav graduated from 6th Course of AFPI to go to the National Defence Academy in 2018. His parents are doctors and currently running a pharmaceutical business. He has excelled in volleyball and squash and also does sketching and oil painting in his leisure time besides being a part of the NDA sailing team, said a statement released by MRSAFPI.

He has been allotted the fighter stream and would now be proceeding to Air Force Station, Bidar for his phase-III

flying training on the Hawk-Mk-132 Aircraft.

Shubhdeep Singh Aulakh, another alumnus of Maharaja Ranjit Singh AFPI (6th Course), was also commissioned in the flying branch of the Indian Air Force and assigned the fighters stream. After graduating from MRSAFPI, Aulakh joined the 140th NDA course and later joined 140th course at the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, and he graduated on June 18, 2022.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Aulakh earned number of awards and trophies. He stood overall first in Flying at the AFA, overall first in the Ground Subjects and the coveted trophy of the Most Accomplished Cadet of his flying course. Also, he stood second in overall order of merit of his course. Notably, Aulakh’s father is also an IAF veteran, who retired from the rank of Wing Commander.