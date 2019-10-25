‘Punjab youth are physically strong, have right attitude on the field’

In the last two days, Indian U-15 football coach Bibiano Fernandes has been scouting talent at the Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) at Sector 42 Sports Complex. The 42-year-old is part of the All India Football Federation officials, who are in Chandigarh to scout talent for the U-16/U-19 competitions apart from 2021 U-17 FIFA World Cup. In the last two years, seven Chandigarh players including captain Amarjit Kiyam have made it to Indian U-17 team, which competed in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup apart from eight from Chandigarh playing for India U-18 team last month. Fernandes sees Punjab and Chandigarh acting as a conveyor belt for Indian junior teams.

“There is lot of talent in North India. That was one of the reason we came to scout talent from Chandigarh and Punjab. I played against footballers like Sanjeev Maria and Hardeep Sangha, who used to play for JCT and I was a big fan of the JCT team. Punjab youth are physically strong and have the right attitude on the field, which is a key factor in youth category. There should be more licensed coaches in Punjab. This way, Punjab can be the national hub for the Indian team. CFA is doing a fantastic job and the players they have produced, are good in ball control and skill and it helps the national teams. If we have more such academies, it will help the Indian football a lot.”

The Indian U-16 team under Fernandes reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 AFC U-16 Championships last year, where the Indian team did not concede a goal till their loss to South Korea in the quarter-finals. The Indian team, thus, narrowly missed the spot for 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Last month, Indian U-16 booked their spot in next year’s AFC Championship by topping their Group G in the AFC Cup qualifiers. The Indian team scored 11 goals in the qualifiers with Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Shubham Jangra and Shubho Paul being the lead goal-scores. Next year’s AFC U-16 Championships also acts as the qualifiers for 2021 FIFA U-17 World Cup with the semi-finalists booking their spot for the world cup. Fernandes is confident that the Indian U-16 team can achieve that.

“Nothing has changed in the team since last year except the fact that coaching staff has been retained and it gives us an opportunity to work our plans for the youngsters. We learnt from the AFC U-16 Championships last year and we have been trying to rectify the mistakes. This year, we have dominated the U-15 SAFF Championships followed by topping the group in the AFC U-16 Cup qualifiers last month. There is a lot of time left for the AFC Cup next year and the Indian camp will begin next month. The draw will happen in April/May next year and I believe that Indian team has got good chance to qualify. The team has done well and I feel a striker like Sridarth can do better for us next year,” said Fernandes.

While Fernandes has been the the coach for U-15 and U-16 coach, Floyd Pinto is the U-19 coach and both of them are in constant touch with the senior team coach Igor Stimac.

“The exposure trips have helped the junior teams. When the junior teams play better teams outside, it helps us tactically. I believe we are closing down the gap and coming close to teams like Japan and Korea. Since Igor Stimac has joined as head coach of senior team, me and Pinto has a good communication with him. We sat with Stimac and we understood what he is expecting from junior teams. He keeps talking to Pinto and I will also get in touch with Stimac once he gets free from national team. Stimac and his support staff will spend time with U-16 team when they are not doing national duty and it will help the junior team,” said the coach.