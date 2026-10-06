He went to Russia to study. Rs 3 lakh visa took him to Ukraine war zone instead

For nearly a year, Gagandeep Singh lived by two rules: look up for drones, look down for mines. The 35-year-old yoga teacher from Punjab’s Patiala had travelled to Russia on a student visa, hoping for a better life. Instead, he found himself on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war, watching fellow soldiers die, and fighting to stay alive.

“When the danger became extreme, I contacted my sister and sought help,” Singh, who returned to India in August, recalled.

Singh says he was content working as a yoga teacher at the Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Patiala, earning around Rs 26,000 a month. But the death of his parents devastated him. It’s then that he decided to move abroad.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

There was one major constraint: he could not afford to go to a European country. Russia, however, was within his means.

So, with the help of a Bathinda-based travel agent, Singh says he managed to secure admission to Moscow State Linguistic University, one of Russia’s largest linguistic universities, and left for Moscow in May 2025 on a one-year student visa. The expenses were about Rs 3 lakh.

How Singh’s plan fell through

His plan was simple: learn Russian and work part-time to support himself. He believed knowing the language would help him understand people better and find work in Russia.

For around three months in Moscow, he attended classes and worked part-time as a delivery worker. Then a fellow student told him about a job with the Russian Army.

Story continues below this ad

Singh says he was offered a good salary and told that the work involved building bunkers and other support duties—not fighting on the battlefield. He agreed.

Singh says he, along with around two dozen men from India, signed a contract with the Russian Army and underwent two months of military training. The recruits were made to run, undergo weapons and firing practice, and learn to build bunkers.

Their salaries started coming into their Russian accounts, but their phones, Singh says, were taken away. Then the recruits were moved towards Ukraine, bags full of arms and ammunition.

Also Read | One Indian killed in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Kyiv

On the frontlines of the Ukraine war

Around 100 men were left in different groups in different forested areas along the Russia-Ukraine border. “We thought it was bunker work,” Singh says. He found himself moving through forests with a Russian commander, fellow Indian Inderjit Singh from Kolkata, and two men from other countries.

Story continues below this ad

Drones constantly flew overhead, while mines and explosives lay scattered across the ground. “It was like walking on our deathbed,” he recalls.

Food was scarce. He says he was able to bathe only two or three times during the entire period. One by one, the people around him disappeared. Inderjit died. So did the Russian commander and the two other men.

Eventually, Singh says, he was alone. He says he spent nearly 11 months in jungles and war-affected areas, eventually reaching close to Kyiv. His right foot and a hand were badly injured during an attack. While under Russian military care, he received some medical aid, but after returning home he underwent an operation.

A call for help, an MP steps up

Singh kept the truth from his family. They knew he had gone to Russia on a student visa, but not that he had ended up in Ukraine. After he contacted his sister, Singh’s family took up the matter with Rajya Sabha MP Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, who appealed to men not to get trapped by such enticements.

Story continues below this ad

The matter was subsequently taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs, which intervened. The Russian authorities were contacted and Singh eventually returned to India on August 26.

Back home after surviving a war he never chose to fight, Singh says he only desires the simple things: a yoga mat, a classroom, and a normal day.