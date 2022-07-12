Punjab yet to pay reimbursements, GMSH-16 stops routine surgeries under Ayushman Bharat

The Punjab government stopped the Ayushman Bharat Yojana Scheme more than six months back and has stopped making reimbursements under the scheme to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), GMSH-16, and the PGI.

According to officials, the Punjab government owes GMCH-32 more than Rs 2 crore to date as reimbursement under the scheme. As a result, the hospital has stopped providing treatment to patients from Punjab under this scheme.

Officials further said that GMCH-32 had already approached the Punjab government for the release of pending dues, but had received no response on the pending payment or the future course of action for cardholders of the scheme. Apart from GMCH-32, officials said, the Punjab government owed more than Rs 7 crore to the PGI, and more than Rs 3 crore to GMSH-16 under this scheme. The PGI, however, has to date not stopped the treatment of patients under this scheme for patients from Punjab.

The Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana was launched in Punjab in August 2019 to provide financial cover to families living below the poverty line. Dr VK Nagpal, Medical Superintendent GMSH-16 and joint director of health said that the Punjab government had enrolled around 40 lakh families under the scheme.

“The Centre provides 100 per cent payment to the UT, the cost division is 60 per cent by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state. The states are allowed to add as many people as they want under the scheme, over and above the database provided by the Central government. However, the cost of treatment of the new people has to be borne by the state. Despite several requests, we have not received money from the Punjab government and hence have stopped routine surgeries of patients from the state under the scheme. It will be tough for us to continue treating patients under this scheme from Punjab,” said Dr Nagpal.

According to Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, Chandigarh, around 70 per cent of patients seeking treatment in GMSH-16 are from other states. Of this, 60 per cent of patients come from Punjab. “It is very tough to sustain this delay, as we have to pay our suppliers for medicines, equipment, implants etc,” added Dr.