Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Punjab would plunge into darkness if CM doesn’t listen to PSPCL engg: Bajwa

Bajwa, while referring to various media reports, said, “Engineers’ association categorically said the current financial crisis in the PSPCL if not resolved immediately would force the entire Punjab to go without power in the days to come. Such ominous signs should be a cause of concern not only for the government but also for the people residing in the state.”

“if it failed to listen to the engineers’ association of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the state would plunge into darkness.” Bajwa (Express Photo)

Leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday warned CM Bhagwant Mann-led government that “if it failed to listen to the engineers’ association of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the state would plunge into darkness.”

The senior Congress leader added, “The association has also forewarned the state government saying that in the coming paddy season the PSPCL would be directed to provide at least eight hour uninterrupted power supply to the farmers during the paddy sowing season. In case, PSPCL fails to provide uninterrupted supply to farmers during the paddy sowing season, it will have serious repercussions not only for the farming community and the yield but also for the centre and the state governments owing to national food stocks.”

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 02:57 IST
