Punjab women’s commission chairman moves HC against her curtailed tenure

Manisha Gulati, chairperson of Punjab State Commission for Women on Tuesday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) challenging the order of her removal during her extended job tenure.

Gulati was first appointed on March 13, 2018, for a period of three years and her tenure was extended vide order dated September 18, 2020 from March 19, 2021 to March 18, 2024.

Gulati has alleged that her tenure was curtailed abruptly through an impugned order dated January 31, 2023, by stating that there is no power of extension under the Punjab State Commission Act and by bonafide mistake of the government, her period has been extended.

Counsel for the petitioner, senior advocate Chetan Mittal and Mayank Aggarwal, argued that the said order is totally unsustainable especially when power to appoint includes power to extend also and the order has been passed without granting her an opportunity to speak. They added that her tenure cannot be curtailed by the government except on the ground of disqualification provided under Section 4 of the Act.

After arguments in the case on Tuesday, state counsel sought time to take instructions in this regard.

The High Court has granted time to take instructions before any further arguments and now the case will be heard next on Wednesday.