scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Punjab women’s commission chairman moves HC against her curtailed tenure

Gulati has alleged that her tenure was curtailed abruptly through an impugned order dated January 31, 2023, by stating that there is no power of extension under the Punjab State Commission Act and by bonafide mistake of the government, her period has been extended.

Gulati was first appointed on March 13, 2018, for a period of three years and her tenure was extended vide order dated September 18, 2020 from March 19, 2021 to March 18, 2024. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Punjab women’s commission chairman moves HC against her curtailed tenure
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Manisha Gulati, chairperson of Punjab State Commission for Women on Tuesday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) challenging the order of her removal during her extended job tenure.

Gulati was first appointed on March 13, 2018, for a period of three years and her tenure was extended vide order dated September 18, 2020 from March 19, 2021 to March 18, 2024.

Gulati has alleged that her tenure was curtailed abruptly through an impugned order dated January 31, 2023, by stating that there is no power of extension under the Punjab State Commission Act and by bonafide mistake of the government, her period has been extended.

Counsel for the petitioner, senior advocate Chetan Mittal and Mayank Aggarwal, argued that the said order is totally unsustainable especially when power to appoint includes power to extend also and the order has been passed without granting her an opportunity to speak. They added that her tenure cannot be curtailed by the government except on the ground of disqualification provided under Section 4 of the Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...

After arguments in the case on Tuesday, state counsel sought time to take instructions in this regard.

More from Chandigarh

The High Court has granted time to take instructions before any further arguments and now the case will be heard next on Wednesday.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 01:57 IST
Next Story

Congress to present over two dozen Calling Attention and Adjournment Motions in Haryana Budget Session

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close