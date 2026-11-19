With women-centric schemes and issues increasingly dominating the political discourse ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the women’s wings of political parties are moving away from their traditional supporting roles and emerging with independent political programmes and grassroots outreach.

A noticeable change is visible in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Its women’s wing, Istri Akali Dal, has so far organised rallies in nearly 40 constituencies under the banner of ‘Mawan Dhiyan Di Lalkar’. Drug abuse, with women often bearing the brunt of its social and economic consequences, is the central issue at these rallies.

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the keynote speaker at these gatherings.

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The BJP’s Mahila Morcha, which earlier was largely seen as a presence at major party rallies and meetings, has also begun organising independent protests against the ruling AAP government. The party claims its women’s wing is now active down to the mandal level, apart from its district units.

The Congress, too, is seeing women volunteers turning up in significant numbers for its outreach programmes. Several women joined the bicycle march ‘Jawani Sambhal Yatra’ led by former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The ruling AAP, meanwhile, has its own grassroots network of women volunteers in the form of nearly 1.25 lakh ‘Sakhis’, initially engaged in helping beneficiaries fill forms for ‘Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojna’. Many of them continue to remain active in the party’s outreach activities.

The importance of this political mobilisation becomes evident from the electoral numbers. According to the final electoral roll published on October 12, Punjab has 2.01 crore voters, including 97.24 lakh women, against 1.03 crore men.

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The president of Istri Akali Dal, Hargobind Kaur, told The Indian Express, “Tapping these 97 lakh women voters is an important task, and for that, women’s wings need to be strong, particularly when most poll issues are revolving around women.”

She said the organisation was reaching out to women through its rallies and focusing on families affected by drug abuse. “Amid so many deaths due to drug abuse… we find women the most affected… We now have active district units and workers even at the booth level. There are not less than 1,500 active women workers in a constituency, and the number could be higher,” she claimed.

For the AAP, the Sakhis have emerged as an additional grassroots network.

Social Security Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said nearly 1.25 lakh women had been engaged as Sakhis to facilitate the implementation of the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojna, under which eligible women are to receive Rs 1,000 per month and SC women Rs 1,500.

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They were paid Rs 100 for each form filled, subject to a limit of 50 forms per Sakhi. According to Kaur, the women, who worked in their own villages and neighbourhoods, gradually became familiar with the party’s activities and continued to assist in other outreach programmes.

Sources said Sakhis were now also helping with paperwork related to the Teerath Yatra scheme, VB-G RAM G and other activities. Over 70 lakh women have enrolled as beneficiaries under the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojna so far.

The scheme has also become a key political talking point, with the Opposition questioning the delay in its implementation.

Though promised by the AAP ahead of the 2022 elections, it was rolled out only from July 1, 2026.

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Free bus travel for women in government-owned buses is another attraction for women. The scheme, which was started by former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh from April 1, 2021, continues even today.

BJP state spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal said the Mahila Morcha had organised several independent protests against the Chief Minister in Chandigarh. “Our women’s wing is active… We have mandal-level members… apart from district units.”

With Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini repeatedly promising to replicate the Haryana model in Punjab if the BJP comes to power, the party is also highlighting the state’s Lado Lakshmi Yojna, under which women receive Rs 2,100 per month.

The Congress party, which recently witnessed a change of guard in its Mahila Morcha, is still working to build momentum.

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The emerging trend suggests that women’s wings are no longer content with merely adding numbers to party gatherings or filling a few chairs. With women becoming a key electoral constituency and welfare promises occupying centre stage, parties are increasingly looking at them as a key instrument of political mobilisation at the grassroots.