Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Punjab: Woman’s body found hanging, cops push for magisterial probe

A 23-year-old woman was found hanging in her room in Khuda village Monday. The victim was identified as Gurpreet Kaur. The police have not found a suicide note. Police have recommended a magisterial probe in the case as the victim was married to her husband for less than seven years.

Police said that the statements of the victim’s parents will be recorded by the area executive magistrate.

Sources said that around 2.30 pm Gurpreet, who had locked her room from the inside, did not open the door even after her family members knocked multiple times.

Later, the door was broken and they found her hanging. The police control room was informed. A team of SHO Sector 11 police station, Inspector Jasbir Singh, rushed to the spot.

The victim was rushed to GMSH-16 where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said the room was video graphed and forensically examined. A proceeding under section 176 of CrPC has been initiated.

The victim left behind her two sons who are below the age of 5 years.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 05:51:22 am
